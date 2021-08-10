Agustin Ruiz promoted to Double-A

The TinCaps lineup took a significant hit prior to the series-opener against the South Bend Cubs tonight. This afternoon, Fort Wayne announced that the team's slugging outfielder, Agustin Ruiz, was promoted to Double-A San Antonio.

Ruiz has been the big bopper in the middle of Fort Wayne's lineup most of the season, leading the team in home runs (15) and RBI (56) and ranking fifth in the league in both categories. He had a .253 batting average and an .809 OPS that was well above the High-A Central average. Ruiz earned this promotion after a red-hot final three weeks with the TinCaps, posting a .314/.385/.586 slash line since July 18, including five home runs and 16 RBI in 17 games.

Losing Ruiz is difficult for a TinCaps team that is entering the stretch run still hanging on to some faint playoff hopes. Ruiz was the team's most-often starter in right field and that duty will now go mostly to red-hot Tirso Ornelas, one of the few hitters in the lineup capable of picking up the slack in the power department from the 21-year-old Ruiz (Ornelas homered in the first inning against South Bend tonight). That leaves Grant Little to play most of the time in left field and he's been hitting well lately, too (a .389 OBP since the start of Fort Wayne's 12-game road trip). The most disappointing part of Ruiz's departure is that it ends the chances of having a home run chase in the final weeks of the regular season. Ruiz was on pace to challenge Fernando Tatis Jr.'s franchise single-season record of 21 home runs and it would have been entertaining to watch him try to run down the MLB All-Star.

In a move that corresponded with Ruiz's promotion, the Padres also promoted utilityman Kelvin Alarcon back to Fort Wayne from Low-A Lake Elsinore today. Alarcon had gone down to play for the Storm late last week in part because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Storm, which had forced the postponement of one game and left Lake Elsinore in need of extra bodies. The 22-year-old Alarcon played two games at the lower level and is now back in the Summit City after getting on base at a .337 clip in his first 24 games at High-A before the temporary demotion.

