Pregame: TinCaps (40-44) vs. South Bend (37-46)

There will be a familiar face on the mound facing the TinCaps tonight.

Right-hander Anderson Espinoza, 23, who spent most of the season as the top prospect on Fort Wayne's roster, will get the start for visiting South Bend, his second start with his new team after getting traded from the Padres organization to the Cubs' farm system.

Espinoza went 0-1 with a 5.02 ERA in 12 starts with the TinCaps covering 28 2/3 innings. He was at times dominant, with a fastball that touched 98 mph, a knee-buckling curve and a slider that could dart down and away sharply from right-handed hitters. He could also be somewhat scattershot, with 13 walks, four wild pitches and two hit batters. He also missed his spot far too often in the strike zone and consequently gave up far more hard-hit balls than someone with his stuff should at High-A. The TinCaps will try to take advantage of whatever wildness their erstwhile teammate exhibits tonight, but the former top prospect is in the midst of his best stretch of the season and his command has been better recently. In his last four starts (three with Fort Wayne and one with South Bend), he has a 1.54 ERA and 16 strikeouts against four walks in 11 2/3 innings. He has not given up a home run in that stretch, but he still has thrown a few too many pitches, never going past three innings.

Espinoza faces the TinCaps at a crucial juncture for Fort Wayne. The hosts have won three in a row and went 7-5 on their 12-game road trip, beating first-place Great Lakes in 4 of 6 contests to pull within five games for the final playoff spot in High-A Central. With 36 games to go, Fort Wayne's playoff hopes are still somewhat remote, but they're not dead yet and the TinCaps can creep closer with a successful series against the Cubs, who are in fifth in the West Division.

Fort Wayne can tie a season-long winning streak tonight and on the mound in pursuit of that goal is 6-foot-7 right-hander Connor Lehmann, who will be making his third start in High-A after getting promoted from Low-A Lake Elsinore in late July. His first two starts have not gone particularly well: after striking out 10 against one walk in his final Low-A start, he has two strikeouts and five walks in 7 2/3 innings, during which he has given up 12 hits and nine earned runs. He'll try to bounce back against a Cubs team that features a number of the prospects the organization acquired in the trades of Javier Baez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and others. In the lineup tonight, Alex Canario, Bryce Ball and Espinoza were all acquired in mid-season trades.

The TinCaps, meanwhile, will field a lineup that is missing some pop. Prior to the game today, Fort Wayne announced that slugger Agustin Ruiz, who was in the top five in the league in home runs (15) and RBI (56), has been promoted to Double-A San Antonio. Ruiz has been hot lately and at just 21 years old the Padres believe he's ready for the higher level. That's good for Ruiz, but a tough break for Fort Wayne as it starts its stretch run for the playoffs.

Without Ruiz, the lineup is lacking some of its power, but it still features Ethan Skender, (three multi-hit games in his last five contests), Reinaldo Ilarraza (four multi-hit games in his last seven), Tirso Ornelas (.886 OPS on the road trip) and Grant Little (.389 OBP on the road trip). It's not a lineup that lacks for hot hitters and it will have a chance to do some damage against Espinoza early on a hot, humid day at Parkview Field.

