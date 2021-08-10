TinCaps fall to South Bend, 6-2, snapping three-game streak

The TinCaps let an early lead get away and were shut down in the late innings, falling 6-2 in the opener of a six-game series against the in-state rival South Bend Cubs tonight at Parkview Field.

How it Happened

The TinCaps led through the early innings with right-hander Connor Lehmann turning in an excellent start, but the 6-foot-7 hurler struggled in the fifth (with some assistance in those struggles from his defense) and the game turned around quickly.

Lehmann, making his third start with the TinCaps started the inning by giving up a bouncing ball to Harrison Wenson that third baseman Zack Mathis fielded, but could not get anything on the throw and Wenson reached. No. 9 hitter Josue Huma followed with the only hard-hit ball of the inning, a ringing double off the wall in right to put two on. The next play was perhaps the most important of the game: Edmond Americaan grounded to first baseman Luis Almanzar. With Wenson streaking for home, Almanzar eschewed the easy out and fired to the plate. He likely would have gotten his man, but the throw was low and hit the infield lip, bouncing wildly over catcher Adam Kerner's head, allowing both runners to score and putting Americaan on second. Lehmann retired the next two hitters and seemed like he might keep the game tied, but with two outs, Bryce Ball lined one into center. Center-fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza appeared to not see the ball off the bat and got a late jump. It would have been a tough catch regardless, but the late break ensured the ball dropped in for a go-ahead single.

Lehmann eventually worked 4 2/3 innings, striking out four and giving up three runs on five hits. He was very good through four innings, using his combination of a 89-91 mph fastball and mid-70s curve to keep the Cubs off balance. The fastball looks much faster than it is not only because the hitter has to be ready for the curve, but also because Lehmann's big frame means he releases the ball closer to the plate. He got plenty of swings and misses on fastballs tonight.

Fort Wayne's bullpen had been dominant in the last four games of the TinCaps' road trip, but it did not do the job. Right-hander Edwuin Bencomo got the final out of the fifth, but in the sixth he lost his command, walking the leadoff hitter and then serving up a gopher ball to Yonathan Perlaza, a towering drive that stayed just fair down the right-field line. Perlaza waited at home plate to see if it was fair and then flipped his bat high in the air when the umpire made his signal. Perlaza's 10th homer made it 5-2.

An inning later, it was Mason Feole's turn to give up a long ball. The culprit was South Bend's Alexander Canario, who jumped all over a pitch middle-in and crushed it 406 feet to left, an absolute no-doubt shot to put the Cubs in front by four.

The TinCaps' bats faced a familiar face to open the game: former TinCaps right-hander Anderson Espinoza, who was traded to the Cubs last week, started for South Bend. Fort Wayne got the full Anderson Espinoza Experience as the flamethrower surrendered a home run in the first, walked a pair in the second and struck out the side in order in the third.

The home run came courtesy of red-hot Tirso Ornelas, who turned around a 97 mph fastball in the first inning and crushed it well over the concourse in right field, a solo shot that put Fort Wayne up 1-0. The TinCaps stole another run in the second when, with the pair of walks on first and third, Tyler Malone broke for second. When the throw went to second, Justin Lopez broke for the plate from third. Malone got in a rundown, giving Lopez a chance to score before the tag was applied. It's a play the TinCaps have perfected and it put them ahead 2-0.

Fort Wayne had a chance to extend the advantage in the fourth, but Malone grounded into a double play with the bases loaded and one out, setting up South Bend's comeback in the next frame.

Player of the Game: Matteo Bocchi

The South Bend reliever replaced Espinoza with one out in the fourth. Lopez reached on an error and then Bocchi walked Ethan Skender to load the bases. Bocchi got Malone to hit into the 4-6-3 double play, however, the first of eight consecutive hitters he retired. The right-hander eventually worked 5 2/3 shutout innings, giving up only one hit and striking out six. He was the only reliever South Bend used and he set down 16 of the final 18 hitters he faced.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps entered night tied for fifth in the High-A Central East Division, five games out of the final league playoff spot with 36 to play. ... Espinoza made 12 starts with Fort Wayne, going 0-1 with a 5.02 ERA. He was in the Padres organization from July 2016, when he was traded from Boston, until last week, when he went to the Cubs in the deal that landed the Padres MLB outfielder Jake Marisnick. ... Ornelas' home run was his fifth of the season. It traveled 410 feet and left his bat at 106 mph. ... Canario came to the Cubs in the trade with San Francisco for Kris Bryant. He has at least one hit in each of his first eight games with the Cubs and home runs in each of the last three. He went 2 for 5 tonight. ... Chicago Cubs MiLB baserunning and outfield coordinator Doug Dascenzo managed the TinCaps from 2007 to 2009, leading Fort Wayne to the Midwest League title in '09. He was in the dugout with South Bend tonight. ... Prior to the game, the Padres promoted TinCaps slugger Agustin Ruiz to Double-A San Antonio. Ruiz was in the top five in High-A Central in home runs (15) and RBI (56). In a corresponding move, utility infielder Kelvin Alarcon was added back to the Fort Wayne roster from Low-A Lake Elsinore.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Wednesday for the second matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send 22-year-old lefty Noel Vela (0-1, 9.00 ERA) to the mound for his second start since his promotion from Low-A Lake Elsinore. Vela gave up four runs in four innings in his first start, surrendering a home run but striking out four. He has a 1-9 overall record this season. The Cubs will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Max Bain (2-6, 6.41 ERA). He is the No. 23 prospect in the Chicago farm system, according to Fangraphs.

dsinn@jg.net