TinCaps return home with a loss to Espinoza, Cubs

During the early innings of the TinCaps' 6-2 loss to the South Bend Cubs tonight, it felt as though Fort Wayne might cruise to a victory. The TinCaps scored a pair of early runs, Fort Wayne right-hander Connor Lehmann was mowing down hitters and a fourth straight victory seemed to beckon, extending one of the best stretches of the season for the TinCaps.

Instead, the Cubs pushed across three runs in the fifth inning, helped along by an errant throw home from Luis Almanzar as he tried to cut down a run, and the Fort Wayne bats went silent in the late innings. Still, the TinCaps were in high spirits after the game and they feel like they're playing well.

"We're just trying to pick up where we left off on the road," manager Anthony Contreras said. "We were playing good baseball, the energy was good. Obviously not much offense today and shot ourselves in the foot with a couple of plays there. But we gotta come back, be ready to work tomorrow, bounce back from today, it's only one game and these guys have played good baseball of late. They're a good group right now."

So the TinCaps' upward momentum, which had left them only five games out of the final playoff spot in High-A Central coming into the night, stalled somewhat, but the trajectory remains positive overall. One of the night's bright spots was the swing Tirso Ornelas put on a 97 mph fastball in the first inning, turning it around for a 410-foot, no-doubt home run that left his bat at a blistering 106 mph.

Ornelas has an OPS near .900 in the last two weeks and the TinCaps are going to need him to stay hot following the promotion of Agustin Ruiz, the team's leader in home runs and RBI, earlier in the day. Ruiz had been crushing the ball before the promotion, with a pair of four-hit games in the previous two weeks, and his departure leaves a hole in the Fort Wayne lineup. For Contreras, however, the slugger's promotion is a triumph.

"Nobody sits here and hopes and wishes we still have guys," the manager said. "The whole goal is to get up to the big leagues. The next guy up, you put a guy in that 3-hole or 4-hole and have them produce just the same or better. But that's the whole point, to get these guys to the big leagues and get guys opportunities to play and show their skills. Agustin deserves the right to get up there and show what we can do at that higher level and that gives guys at this level more opportunities."

Ornelas's home run came off former TinCap Anderson Espinoza, who was traded to the Cubs in late July for major-league outfielder Jake Marisnick. Espinoza was his old self in his start against Fort Wayne, looking dominant at times and also intermittently struggling with his command. The Ornelas long ball was the first Espinoza had surrendered since June 25 and he gave up another run after walking two in the second, but he also struck out five and pitched a season-high 3 1/3 innings.

For the TinCaps, especially second baseman Ethan Skender, who had gotten to know Espinoza while the pair was rehabbing injuries in 2017, it was strange to step into the box against a former teammate.

"Me and Espi go way back," Skender said. "We became really good friends and it was definitely weird going up against him and hard because he's a good pitcher, he's really good. You just have to tip your cap and respect his game. It sucks he's not with him anymore, but we wish him the best of luck with the Chicago Cubs."

The Cubs brought in piggyback starter Matteo Bocchi to relieve Espinoza and he turned in a terrific outing. After the first two hitters reached against him (on a walk and an error), he induced a double play to escape a bases-loaded jam and then proceeded to give up only one hit over the next five innings, finishing the game by retiring the final eight hitters he faced. Skender said Bocchi is tough to hit because he mixes four pitches from an abnormal arm angle.

Espinoza's trade was part of an overhaul of the Fort Wayne starting pitching staff that has taken place over the last several weeks. In addition to Espinoza's departure, Ethan Elliott and Matt Waldron were promoted to Double-A and Gabe Mosser was placed on the Injured List. Erik Sabrowski has not been placed on the IL officially, but he has not started since July 24 and Contreras told the Journal Gazette tonight that the left-hander, who has a 1.86 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 29 innings this season, won't be back with the team for the foreseeable future. Contreras didn't offer any details on Sabrowski's issue, but only said it wasn't good. That's a tough break for the TinCaps as the the 2018 14th-round pick with the hammer curveball had been their best starter since his arrival in mid-June.

Sabrowski's departure from the rotation means Low-A call-ups Carlos Guarate and Noel Vela are likely in Fort Wayne to stay, at least for a while. Vela will start Wednesday and Guarate will go Thursday.

dsinn@jg.net