Pregame: TinCaps (40-45) vs. South Bend (38-46)

The TinCaps opened their six-game homestand against South Bend on Tuesday with a disappointing 6-2 loss that saw Fort Wayne let a two-run lead get away and pick up only one hit in the final five innings. In the late innings, the previously red-hot TinCaps bullpen also cooled off, giving up a pair of titanic home runs.

The defeat stalled the momentum from Fort Wayne's three-game winning streak against Great Lakes, but manager Anthony Contreras and infielder Ethan Skender each said the team remains confident and is playing good baseball on the whole. Fort Wayne, which slipped back into solo possession of last place in the High-A Central East Division with the series-opening loss, can bounce back today during an unseasonably cool night at Parkview Field following some afternoon storms.

The TinCaps will send 22-year-old left-hander Noel Vela to the mound for his second High-A start. He made 13 starts with Low-A Lake Elsinore this season, going 1-8 with a 3.98 ERA before getting promoted to Fort Wayne. The slightly-built 6-foot-1 southpaw held opponents to a .202 batting average with the Storm and struck out more than 10 hitters per nine innings, but he also walked 30 in 54 1/3 frames. Vela struggled in his first start at the higher level, which came Thursday against powerful Great Lakes: he worked four innings, gave up four runs on seven hits and struck out four against one walk in a 5-1 TinCaps loss.

Vela, who was promoted to fill right-hander Anderson Espinoza's place in the rotation after Espinoza was traded to the Cubs (the former top prospect started for South Bend on Tuesday), will get another chance tonight against a South Bend lineup that lit up Fort Wayne pitching over the final five innings Tuesday to the tune of eight hits, six runs and a pair of homers from Alexander Canario and Yonathan Perlaza. Canario in particular has been red-hot recently: since being traded from San Francisco to Chicago in the deal that sent Kris Bryant the other way, Canario has a hit in all eight games he's played and home runs in each of the last three.

The Cubs will counter Vela with 6-5, 240-pound right-hander Max Bain, the No. 23 prospect in the Chicago farm system, per Fangraphs. Bain is in his first season of pro baseball after getting plucked from an independent league, but he certainly has the velocity for High-A, rushing his fastball up to the plate at up to 98 mph. Here's what Fangraphs prospect writer Eric Longenhagen had to say about Bain after watching him pitch in spring training:

"He’s not especially good at spinning the fastball but it does have angle that works at the top of the strike zone, and pairs well with Bain’s above-average, low-80s power curveball. I also saw some plus, upper-80s slider/cutters that had versatile utility, either as a chase pitch off the plate or as a back-door offering."

So Bain has three good pitches, but doesn't throw a ton of strikes. That's been borne out this season as he's struck out 73 in 59 innings, but has also walked 40, hit 10 batters (!!), given up eight home runs and posted a 6.41 ERA. Bain has already started three times against Fort Wayne this season and the starts have been remarkably divergent: in one outing, he went six no-hit, shutout innings, but in another he gave up five runs on three hits (two home runs) and two walks in 2/3 of an inning. Whether Bain has his good stuff tonight will be a major factor in the direction of this game.

