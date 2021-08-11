TinCaps lose to South Bend, 5-1

The TinCaps' offensive struggles continued for a second night in a row and they dropped a second straight game to the in-state rival South Bend Cubs, falling 5-1 at Parkview Field tonight. Fort Wayne has seven hits in the last two games.

How it Happened

The game was scoreless into the fifth, with TinCaps starter Noel Vela and his Cubs counterpart Max Bain locked in a good, old-fashioned pitcher's duel. Neither seemed ready to give an inch and neither did, at least until a Fort Wayne defensive miscue gave the Cubs a sliver of an opening.

To start the fifth, Vela induced Yonathan Perlaza to hit a sharp ground ball right to second baseman Ethan Skender. Skender fielded it cleanly and fired to first with plenty of time to get the runner, but his throw was well up the first-base line and ended up sailing into the Fort Wayne dugout, letting Perlaza trot to second base. The South Bend left-fielder advanced to third on a fly ball to right, forcing the TinCaps to bring their infield in with one out. Liam Spence, a 2021 draft pick playing in his first professional game, then hit a high chopper toward short that bounded over Justin Lopez's head and into left for a go-ahead single. It would have been a routine out if the infielders had been playing normal depth.

After he'd been somewhat let down by his defense in falling behind 1-0, Vela was bailed out by it to end the fifth. Josue Huma hit after Spence and hit a slow grounder that looked ticketed for right field. Instead, Skender partly atoned for his earlier miscue, racing a long way to get within striking distance of the side-spinning ball, then sliding, grabbing it, turning and throwing all in one motion to get the runner by a half-step. Edmond Americaan was the next victim of Fort Wayne's defense as he ripped a line drive that could have ended up in the left-field corner had left-fielder Grant Little not made a full-length dive and speared the ball to save a double and end the inning.

Vela was finished after five innings, but he was terrific overall, giving up only the one unearned run and demonstrating solid command and feel for his pitches. He hit touched 93 mph with his fastball and mixed in a mid-80s slider and a low-80s curveball, all of which earned him strikeouts tonight. He whiffed five and walked only two while surrendering only two hits.

Fort Wayne had its best chance to score in the early innings in the fourth. With two outs and nobody on, Justin Lopez grounded a single through the right side against Bain to extend the inning. Lopez advanced to second on an odd balk from Bain, who whirled to throw to first and then tripped before releasing the ball, sending the runner to second. Skender then laced a single into right field that one-hopped to right-fielder Alexander Canario. Lopez didn't get a great jump, but he was waved around anyway and Canario's three-hop throw beat him by two steps at the plate.

After the Cubs scored another run in the seventh off Fort Wayne reliever Sam Williams, the TinCaps made a bid to tie the game. The rally started when Zack Mathis took a fastball up and in off the helmet to reach first the hard way. Mathis popped up immediately and seemed none the worse for wear. After Lopez fouled out, Skender and Tyler Malone walked to load the bases with one out and present Fort Wayne with a golden opportunity. Kelvin Alarcon struck out, however, swinging over the top of a good curveball, and Chris Givin popped up on the infield on a 2-0 count to end the threat.

The TinCaps finally scratched out a run with the help of another hit by pitch. This one was of Grant Little, who got beaned in the head by a curveball leading off the eighth inning. He stayed in the game, but was by no means happy about becoming the second player to get hit in the head tonight. Little advanced to second a grounder and third on a passed ball. With two outs, Luis Almanzar pinch-hit for Mathis and hit a perfectly-placed swinging bunt down the third-base line that turned into one of the softest-hit RBI singles of Almanzar's career. The ball into no-man's land brought Fort Wayne within 2-1.

Unfortunately for the TinCaps, before they could get a chance at tying the game in the bottom of the ninth, reliever Ramon Perez walked two Cubs with two out in the top half and then went 3-1 on red-hot Alexander Canario. That was the wrong hitter to fall behind and Canario parked a three-run homer well over the left-field wall that left Little rooted in place as the ball sailed over his head. The long ball iced the victory and ended any thoughts of a Fort Wayne comeback.

Player of the Game: Max Bain

Bain has had an extremely up-and-down season against Fort Wayne. The No. 23 prospect in the Cubs farm system, per Fangraphs, gave up five runs in 2/3 of an inning in his first start against the TinCaps, surrendered two runs in five innings in his second outing, dominated with six no-hit innings his third time facing Fort Wayne and then turned in six more shutout innings tonight, giving up only three hits and striking out five with one walk. He retired the first eight and last six hitters he faced.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps entered the night in last place in the High-A Central East Division, 5 1/2 games out of the final league playoff spot. ... In the last 30 games, the TinCaps lead High-A Central in team ERA. They came into the game with a 3.37 mark during that stretch and a 16-13 record. ... The Cubs held the TinCaps scoreless for 12 1/3 consecutive innings going back to Tuesday before Fort Wayne pushed across a run in the eighth. ... Vela and TinCaps reliever Luke Boyd were making their Parkview Field debuts. It was the second TinCaps appearance for each. Vela struck out six and gave up only two hits and two walks. Four of his strikeouts came consecutively in the second and third innings. ... Skender walked twice and singled. He has a seven-game hitting streak and has a .525 OBP since July 29. ... Canario has hit a home run in four consecutive games. He has at least one hit in all nine games since he was traded from the Giants organization to the Cubs system in late July. ... Cubs reliever Eduarniel Nunez threw several pitches at 99 mph in the eighth inning. ... Mathis was removed from the game after getting hit by the pitch in the seventh. He played the top of the eighth on defense, but was pinch-hit for in the bottom half.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Thursday for the third matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send 20-year-old right-hander Carlos Guarate (0-3, 7.00 ERA) to the mound. Guarate, the youngest pitcher in the league, has lost all three of his starts in High-A, including his most recent outing against Great Lakes, when he gave up seven runs on 10 hits in four innings. The Cubs will counter with 24-year-old right-hander Alexander Vizcaino (0-0, 10.80 ERA), newly-acquired from the Yankees in a trade that sent Anthony Rizzo to New York.

