No-no: TinCaps held without a hit for second time in 2021

TinCaps manager Anthony Contreras sounded frustrated after Fort Wayne's four-hit loss to the South Bend Cubs on Wednesday night, his team's second anemic offensive performance in a row. He emphasized that the TinCaps needed to do a better job of adjusting to the South Bend gameplan, rather than taking the same swings again and again.

He'll have to wait at least another night before he sees any improvement.

The TinCaps struggled through their worst offensive performance of the season to date tonight, losing 3-0 and getting no-hit for the second time in 2021 and first time in a nine-inning game since June 6, 2018, another game in which Fort Wayne fell victim to the in-state rival Cubs. Not only did the TinCaps not have any hits, they managed only two walks and a hit batter against a trio of Cubs pitchers led by right-hander Joe Nahas, who pitched six lights-out innings in relief.

It's a truism in baseball that every no-hitter includes at least a couple of near-misses, balls that might have been hits on any other night, but for some reason found a glove or curved foul. That was not really the case for the TinCaps tonight. They only got within shouting distance of a hit once: when Luis Almanzar flew out a step short of the left-field wall in the top of the eighth inning. Everything else was part of a parade of weak groundouts, routine fly balls or strikeouts.

The result was a game that ended with the Cubs celebrating on the TinCaps' home field as Fort Wayne walked off quietly. Maybe this will be something of a wake-up call for the team's scuffling bats, which have managed only seven hits and three runs in the three games of this series, which began with the TinCaps still harboring faint playoff hopes. Those are much fainter now and Fort Wayne needs to right the ship quickly or they could be extinguished completely within a week.

There was one bright spot for the home team tonight. That was the performance of 20-year-old right-hander Carlos Guarate, the youngest player on the team and indeed the youngest pitcher in all of High-A Central. Guarate was sensational for six innings, needing just 66 pitches to finish those six frames with the game still scoreless. He gave up only one hit in the first six innings, working his way out of trouble with good command and not a little help from the Fort Wayne defense, which saw Ethan Skender and Grant Little each turn in platinum-level plays for the second straight night.

Guarate faltered somewhat in the seventh, giving up a leadoff double and then walking Jake Slaughter with one out, ending his night. Even that was something of a bad break, however, as the walk to Slaughter came on a 3-2 pitch that was nearly perfect over the outside corner. After Felix Minjarez gave up three straight hits that scored three runs, Guarate ended up the hard-luck loser, falling to 0-4 in five starts with Fort Wayne. His loss tonight could not have been more different from his previous outing, however, when he was torched for seven runs on 10 hits in four innings by Great Lakes. It was extremely encouraging for such a young pitcher to bounce back mentally after a tough performance to pitch as well as he did tonight.

The TinCaps have had excellent starting pitching all year and great pitching overall recently – they have the lowest team ERA in all of High-A in the last 31 games – and they have ace Danny Denz, owner of 13 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings, on the mound Friday, but they desperately need the bats to bounce back after a monumentally frustrating night at the plate.

Notes: Prior to the game, the TinCaps announced that left-handed reliever Sam Williams had been promoted to Double-A San Antonio. The 25-year-old was 3-3 with a 4.72 ERA in 34 1/3 innings with Fort Wayne. The Padres also sent utilityman Yorman Rodriguez, who was hitting .324 in 13 games at Triple-A El Paso back to Fort Wayne. Finally, the TinCaps announced that lefty reliever Cody Tyler has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL, meaning he will not be eligible to return until Aug. 26. Tyler has an 11.76 ERA in 20 2/3 innings this season.