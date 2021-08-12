Pregame: TinCaps (40-46) vs. South Bend (39-46)

The TinCaps have sputtered offensively to start their series against in-state rival South Bend, picking up only seven hits combined in the first two matchups of the six-game set. Fort Wayne was held scoreless for 12 2/3 innings during one stretch of the two games and has dropped both of the contests, including a 5-1 defeat Wednesday night that spoiled a solid start from 22-year-old left-hander Noel Vela.

Vela is the newest addition to the Fort Wayne rotation – he was making just his second start in High-A on Wednesday – but he isn't that much newer than 20-year-old right-hander Carlos Guarate, the youngest pitcher in High-A Central. Guarate, who is on the mound tonight as the TinCaps try to get back on track, has been with Fort Wayne for only a few weeks and he has struggled somewhat to adjust to the higher level after pitching very well near the end of his time at Low-A Lake Elsinore. In four starts, he is 0-3 with a 7.00 ERA, though that ERA is hurt significantly by the outlier that was his last start, against Great Lakes, when he gave up seven runs on 10 hits in four innings. He hasn't been great in any of his starts with the TinCaps, but he'd been serviceable until that point. As young as he is, the Padres aren't expecting much more than that from the No. 17 prospect, according to Fangraphs, in their farm system. The TinCaps are hoping Guarate can eat some innings tonight and at least keep them in the game.

Guarate will have to be careful around one hitter in particular: outfielder Alexander Canario. Canario has homered in four straight games, including both matchups in this series and his two long balls against Fort Wayne have been titanic blasts. He is on a nine-game hitting streak and is arguably the hottest hitter in the entire league. Guarate has given up nine home runs in 76 1/3 innings this season and will have to stay away from Canario's power on the inner third.

The Cubs will counter Guarate with 24-year-old right-hander Alexander Vizcaino. Like the other Alexander on his team, Vizcaino was acquired by the Cubs at the trade deadline, coming over from the Yankees in the deal that sent Anthony Rizzo to New York. Vizcaino was the No. 11 prospect in the Yankees farm system before the trade. Here is how Fangraphs described him earlier this year:

"While he now has 70-grade (plus-plus) fastball velocity, his long arm action and three quarters slot create sinking action on the pitch that ends up generating groundballs more than swings and misses. The whiffs are going to come from the changeup, which bottoms out as if a trap door has opened beneath it just as it approaches the plate."

In other words, Vizcaino throws extremely hard and matches it with a changeup that is one of the best in the minor leagues currently. As with most MiLB pitchers with that kind of raw stuff, his command remains a work in progress and he's walked 12 hitters in 7 2/3 innings over the last month. He'll probably only pitch an inning or two tonight as he isn't fully stretched out, so this will be a bullpen game for the Cubs, but the TinCaps will have an opportunity to make some early noise if they're patient.

Manager Anthony Contreras wants his team to be ready to make some adjustments at the plate after two games that saw a lot of similar at-bats that turned out to be unproductive. Fort Wayne's bright spot at the plate in the first couple games of the series has been Ethan Skender, who is riding a seven-game hitting streak and is getting on base at a .525 clip since July 29. After making a costly error at second Wednesday (in addition to a beautiful sliding, spinning play deep in the hole for an out), he'll start at third base tonight.

Notes: Prior to the game, the TinCaps announced that left-handed reliever Sam Williams has been promoted to Double-A San Antonio. In a corresponding move, utilityman Yorman Rodriguez, who was batting .324 in 13 games at Triple-A El Paso, was sent to Fort Wayne. He played nine games with the TinCaps earlier this year, mostly at first and DH.

