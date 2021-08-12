Struggling TinCaps offense looks at make adjustments

It has not been a good start to the week for the TinCaps' offense. They have just seven combined hits in the first two matchups of a six-game series against South Bend, including only four hits in a 5-1 loss tonight at Parkview Field that was Fort Wayne's second straight defeat following a three-game winning streak. None of those four hits tonight went for extra bases.

“We’ve gotta make adjustments against these guys, we gotta figure out what they're trying to do against us,” manager Anthony Contreras said. “You can’t just keep taking the same swings and hoping for a different result. There’s a reason why the game is called the game of adjustments. They have to do a better job of making those adjustments according to what the game is telling them to do and what the pitcher is trying to do against them.

"Some pitchers might fit certain profiles of hitters, but if they don't fit your profile, you have to combat it by making an adjustment and we have to do a better job of that."

Part of the problem for Fort Wayne was that it faced really good pitching most of the night. Max Bain, the No. 23 prospect in the Cubs' farm system, who features a fastball that touches the upper 90s and two solid off-speed pitches, had his best stuff and shut the TinCaps down for six innings. Eduarniel Nunez, who pitched the final two innings, meanwhile, touched 99 mph with his fastball. Sometimes a team just runs into some good arms and that's in large part what happened tonight.

With the offense scuffling, the TinCaps tried to win tonight with pitching and defense and came pretty close to doing so. The defense was outstanding, except for one blemish, and the pitching also was terrific outside of one big mistake. Unfortunately for the TinCaps, those two miscues were the difference in the game.

On the defensive side, the TinCaps turned in a several web gems: Tirso Ornelas made a diving catch in right to open the game, Grant Little made a spectacular full-out dive to save a run in left, second baseman Ethan Skender ranged well to his left and got his man after a beautiful slide and spin in the fifth and Fort Wayne also executed a 9-4-2 relay to nail a runner trying to score from first on a double early in the game. The one black mark was an error from Skender, who simply threw the ball away on an entirely routine play in the top of the fifth, leading to the game's first run.

The pitching was largely mistake-free until the eighth. Starter Noel Vela pitched five innings, struck out six and gave up only a single unearned run after Skender's error in the fifth. Sam Williams surrendered a run on a couple of hits in 1 2/3 innings, but it was still a 2-1 game entering the top of the ninth. Ramon Perez then easily retired the first two hitters he faced in that ninth before running into trouble. He walked two straight with two away and then went 3-1 on slugger Alexander Canario. Instead of waiting to see if Perez would issue a third straight free pass, Canario unloaded and sent a home run so deep to left that Little didn't move as the ball sailed over his head. The three-run homer put the game away and extended Canario's home run streak to four games and his hitting streak to nine. He has a hit in every game since being traded from the Giants organization to the Cubs as part of the Kris Bryant deal.

Vela was a bright spot for Fort Wayne in his second start in High-A after getting called up from Low-A Lake Elsinore last week. After giving up four runs in four innings in his first appearance with the TinCaps, he had everything working tonight and got strikeouts with all three of his pitches. He's the latest in a string of talented starting pitchers to make their way through Fort Wayne this season. The Padres seem to have a factory full of guys that can eat innings at the start of games.

"It's a big change from here to Lake Elsinore," Vela said. "It's nice, I like it a lot, so it's going to be a fun month while I'm here."

The TinCaps have continued to field terrific starting pitching despite most of its Opening Day roster getting promoted or traded. That should keep them in games until the hitters break out again, as they have been prone to do for most of the season after difficult stretches.

