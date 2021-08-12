TinCaps no-hit in 3-0 loss to South Bend

The TinCaps' offensive woes reached a new extreme tonight as they were no-hit by the visiting South Bend Cubs, the second time this season Fort Wayne has been unable to garner a hit. The Cubs won 3-0, capturing their third straight game in the series at Parkview Field.

How it Happened

TinCaps outfielder Grant Little got hit by a pitch leading off the bottom of the first inning – he was none too pleased about it after getting hit in the head by a curveball late in Wednesday's game, as well – but that was the extent of the TinCaps' offense for several innings.

After Little's hit-by-pitch, the next 12 Fort Wayne hitters in a row were retired by a pair of Cubs pitchers. Alexander Vizcaino, possessed of a mid-90s fastball and an elite changeup, worked the first two innings, striking out three and long reliever Joe Nahas picked up right where Vizcaino left off.

Fortunately for the punchless Fort Wayne offense, TinCaps right-hander Carlos Guarate was equal to the task of keeping the game scoreless. The 20-year-old right-hander struck out the first two hitters he faced, including the red-hot Alexander Canario, and proceeded from there, working his way in and out of trouble with his low-90s fastball and good curveball, both of which he commanded sublimely all night. He got some help from the Fort Wayne defense as Little and third baseman Ethan Skender each saved extra-base hits with outstanding diving catches in the early innings.

Guarate cruised through six innings, striking out Canario a second time with a biting 79 mph curveball to retire the side in the sixth, the seventh straight hitter he had set down. The right-hander needed only 66 pitches to get through those first six frames.

Everything changed in the seventh, however. The trouble began when Guarate, pitching into the seventh for the first time this season, gave up a leadoff double to designated hitter Tyler Durna, a slicing drive into the left-field corner. Guarate jammed Bryce Ball, who popped up to third, but then he walked Jake Slaughter on a borderline 3-2 pitch, the final pitch Guarate threw. He left the game to a nice ovation from the sizable home crowd.

Right-handed reliever Felix Minjarez entered the game in relief of Guarate, but he was not able to keep the game scoreless. Minjarez surrendered hits to the first three batters he faced, including a go-ahead RBI single to Bryce Windham and a deflating two-run double over Reinaldo Ilarraza's head in center to Yonathan Perlaza that broke the game open. By the time the dust settled, the TinCaps trailed 3-0 and the biggest drama left in the game was whether Fort Wayne would be able to stave off being no-hit for the second time this season.

The TinCaps were unable to do so. Cubs reliever Burl Carraway walked Reinaldo Ilarraza to begin the ninth inning, but recovered to retire the next three in a row, inducing a grounder to second from Chris Givin to complete the no-hitter and set off a celebration at the mound.

Player(s) of the Game: Carlos Guarate and Joe Nahas

Nahas relieved Vizcaino in the third inning and mowed down Fort Wayne hitters for the next six innings. The 21-year-old right-hander permitted just one runner on base, a Skender walk in the fourth, when the game was still scoreless. Skender was promptly thrown out stealing second base. Nahas struck out six and retired the final 10 hitters he faced.

Guarate deserved better than he got in this game. He worked a career-best 6 1/3 innings, giving up two runs (both of which crossed the plate after he exited the game) on just two hits while striking out three and walking three. It was easily his best start as a TinCap, coming immediately after an outing in which he surrendered seven runs on 10 hits in four innings. He threw 80 pitches, 52 for strikes.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps entered the night in last place in the High-A Central East Division, six games out of the final league playoff spot. ... Fort Wayne has just seven combined hits in the first three games of this series. ... The TinCaps were no-hit in a seven-inning game at West Michigan on July 15. This was the first time in 2021 Fort Wayne did not have a hit in a nine-inning game. ... Skender went 0 for 2 with a walk and a pair of strikeouts, ending his seven-game hitting streak. ... Canario went 0 for 4, snapping a four-game home run streak and a nine-game hitting streak. It was the first time since being traded from the Giants farm system to the Cubs in the deal that sent Kris Bryant to San Francisco that Canario did not have a hit. Twice he was robbed of hits by diving catches in the outfield. ... Guarate is the youngest pitcher in High-A Central. ... The TinCaps came into the night with the lowest team ERA among all 30 High-A teams in the last 30 games, during which they have compiled a 3.39 mark. ... Prior to the game, the TinCaps announced that left-handed reliever Sam Williams had been promoted to Double-A San Antonio. The 25-year-old was 3-3 with a 4.72 ERA in 34 1/3 innings with Fort Wayne. The Padres also sent utilityman Yorman Rodriguez, who was hitting .324 in 13 games at Triple-A El Paso back to Fort Wayne. Rodriguez returns to the TinCaps after hitting .243 in nine games with Fort Wayne earlier this season, mostly as a designated hitter and first baseman. Finally, the TinCaps announced that lefty reliever Cody Tyler, who has not pitched since June 27, has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL, meaning he will not be eligible to return until Aug. 26. Tyler, 26, has an 11.76 ERA in 20 2/3 innings this season.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Friday for the fourth matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send red-hot left-hander Danny Denz (0-1, 1.77 ERA) to the mound. Denz has pitched 13 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings over his last three starts, striking out 16 and walking four in that stretch. He was the High-A Central Pitcher of the Week the week of July 27. The Cubs will counter with 6-foot-7, 23-year-old right-hander Chris Clarke (0-1, 4.15 ERA).

dsinn@jg.net