TinCaps Roster Update

The TinCaps announced a trio of roster moves prior to their game against the South Bend Cubs tonight. Here is a look at how the Fort Wayne roster has changed.

Sam Williams promoted: The Padres sent the left-handed reliever, 25, back to Double-A San Antonio, where he started the season. Williams came to Fort Wayne in late May and was at the center of the team's brawl with the South Bend Cubs at Four Winds Field that occurred soon after he arrived. He was suspended for his involvement in the melee, but returned to pitch 26 games with Fort Wayne covering 34 1/3 innings. He posted a 4.72 ERA and 40 strikeouts against 12 walks while finishing with a 3-3 mark. He completed his tenure in Fort Wayne on Wednesday with an appearance of 1 2/3 innings in which he gave up a run on three hits. Williams goes back San Antonio, where he pitched six games early in the season. He had been an important reliever in the middle innings for Fort Wayne.

Yorman Rodriguez sent from Triple-A El Paso to Fort Wayne: Rodriguez, a utilityman, has had quite a journey this season. After hitting .360 in 62 games across two levels in the Blue Jays system in 2019, Rodriguez came to the Padres organization in the Rule 5 Draft. He started the season in Fort Wayne, but pulled a hamstring in the team's Opening Day game and did not play again for more than three weeks. When he did return, he hit just .243 with a .300 OBP in eight games, but was then promoted Double-A San Antonio, where he put up nearly identical stats (.245 BA, .302 OBP) in 14 games before being promoted again to Triple-A El Paso. In 13 games at the level one step short of the majors, Rodriguez absolutely raked, hitting .324 with a .378 OBP, a .588 slugging percentage and three home runs against only five strikeouts in 37 plate appearances. Well, after putting that kind of performance together, Rodriguez has been sent all the way back to Fort Wayne. This move likely happened in part because of the 24-year-old's ability to play catcher. Fort Wayne backstop Jonny Homza, who has been the starter at the position for most of the season, has not played in nearly a week and although he hasn't been placed on the Injured List, it's possible the Padres are sending the TinCaps a third catcher to use in addition to Adam Kerner and Tyler Malone until Homza is ready to go again.

Cody Tyler placed on 60-day IL: Tyler was a late-inning reliever for Fort Wayne until the end of June, but has not pitched since June 27. He was placed on the 7-day IL several weeks ago, but his status has now been updated and he won't be available to pitch until at least Aug. 26. The 26-year-old left-hander had an 11.76 ERA in 16 games covering 20 2/3 innings this season, but he was pitching much better before his injury, rattling off 7 1/3 consecutive scoreless innings over five appearances before struggling in his final outing prior to going on the shelf.

