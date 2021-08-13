Pregame: TinCaps (40-47) vs. South Bend (40-46)

TinCaps pitcher Danny Denz has thrown 13 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings over his last three starts. If Fort Wayne hits the way it has the last few nights, Denz will have to pitch that many scoreless innings in one game in order for the TinCaps to have a chance to win.

Fort Wayne has dropped the first three matchups of its series against the South Bend Cubs this week and has totaled just seven hits and three runs in those contests. The offense bottomed out Thursday night when a trio of South Bend pitchers combined to pitch a no-hitter, giving up only two walks and hitting a batter in a 3-0 Cubs win. It was the first time in more than three years that the TinCaps have not had a hit in a nine-inning game and they did not even come particularly close to a knock except for one fly ball to the warning track and a slow ground ball in the first inning that nearly turned into a cheap infield single. It was Fort Wayne's worst performance of the season at the plate and it left the TinCaps in need of serious adjustments if they want to turn this series around.

The good news for Fort Wayne is that it is sending arguably the league's hottest pitcher to the mound tonight. Denz, a 23-year-old left-hander, won the High-A Central Pitcher of the Week award for the week of July 27 and followed that with four scoreless innings in his most recent start, against Great Lakes on Aug. 7. Denz has relied on his command during his recent hot streak, getting the fastball over early in counts to set up his excellent curveball and changeup. His stuff isn't overpowering, but he spots it well and he battles through every at-bat.

“(Denz) enjoys going out there and competing," TinCaps pitching coach Jimmy Jones told the Journal Gazette. "He wants to pitch, and you never see him back down from a situation. He's always trying to find a way to get out of whatever he's in."

Denz will have to battle tonight. In each of the last two nights, the game has been scoreless into the fifth inning, but Fort Wayne pitching has blinked first. If the TinCap offense doesn't get back on track right away, it will be up to Denz to keep his team in the game, even if it means matching zeroes on the scoreboard as Carlos Guarate and Noel Vela did the last two nights.

The Fort Wayne offense is in desperate need of a kickstart. The no-hitter was rough, but it wasn't just a blip: since scoring two runs early against former teammate Anderson Espinoza on Tuesday, the TinCaps have managed only a lone tally in the last 25 innings, with zero extra-base hits in that span. Someone has to provide a spark. Maybe it will be designated hitter Yorman Rodriguez, who is batting in the No. 3 spot tonight. Rodriguez is playing with the TinCaps for the first time in exactly two months, after taking sojourns through Double-A and Triple-A. He most recently played in Triple-A El Paso and was red-hot there, hitting .324, slugging .588 and hitting three home runs against only five strikeouts in 37 plate appearances.

Rodriguez and the rest of the TinCaps will face 23-year-old right-hander Chris Clarke tonight. Clarke stands 6-foot-7 and will be making his fourth start with South Bend after beginning the year in the Arizona Complex League. His fastball that touches 95 mph and his plus curveball have helped him post a dazzling 15-1 K/BB ratio with the Cubs, but his ERA is a pedestrian 4.15 in part because opposing hitters are batting .343 on balls in play against him. The TinCaps have to be hoping that will mean some early hits, putting to rest any thoughts of a second consecutive no-hitter before they begin.

dsinn@jg.net