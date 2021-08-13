TinCaps beat South Bend, 7-2, night after getting no-hit

One night after they were no-hit by the South Bend Cubs, the TinCaps broke out of their mighty offensive slump, jumping on Cubs pitching early on the way to a 7-2 victory at Parkview Field tonight.

How it Happened

The TinCaps put to rest any thoughts of a second straight no-hitter immediately. On the very first pitch to a Fort Wayne hitter tonight, Grant Little laid a gorgeous bunt down the third-base line and reached for a single. Chris Givin followed and also hacked at the first pitch, sending it whistling back through the middle for another hit. So much for the no-hitter.

Fort Wayne didn't score in the first inning, but the second saw a cathartic offensive explosion. Justin Lopez led off with a sharp single back through the middle and Luis Almanzar followed with another sharp liner to center for a hit to put two on with none out. Kelvin Alarcon then followed in Little's footsteps, dropping a picture-perfect bunt down the third-base line in such a spot that South Bend third baseman Jake Slaughter did not even attempt a throw.

Possibly shaken by the relative offensive explosion that was three straight hits for the TinCaps, South Bend starter Chris Clarke balked in the game's first run when he failed to come to a set with the bases loaded, putting Fort Wayne ahead 1-0. Two batters later came the big blow: No. 9 hitter Adam Kerner got an 0-1 fastball on the inside corner and pulled his hands in, launching the ball directly down the left-field line. It landed on the concourse, fair by a few feet for a three-run homer, the first long ball of Kerner's career in 44 games, catapulting the TinCaps to a 4-0 advantage. The first time through the Fort Wayne batting order, the hosts had six hits.

From there, the focus shifted to the Fort Wayne pitchers, who finally had some run support after back-to-back nights in which the game had been scoreless into the fifth. Left-hander Danny Denz continued Fort Wayne's streak of solid starts, working efficiently and mowing down the South Bend lineup in short order. In a reversal of fortunes, Denz held the Cubs hitless for 3 2/3 innings before giving up a harmless two-out single in the fourth. The southpaw spotted his fastball wherever he wanted it and that set up his excellent off-speed pitches, especially a curveball he disguised well.

Denz ran into some trouble in the fifth, however, losing his fastball command and walking the first two hitters. He then went 3-2 on Liam Spence, but struck out the second baseman with 78 mph front-door curveball on the inside corner. That was the last pitch he threw and reliever Edwuin Bencomo extricated Fort Wayne from the jam with a strikeout and a pop-up.

The TinCaps continued their offensive onslaught and added some insurance runs in the sixth inning. Kerner led off with a single to center and Tyler Malone, who had entered the game for Little, yanked a line drive into the right-field corner to put two runners in scoring position. The Cubs brought the infield in and that proved to be costly as Givin muscled an inside fastball to the edge of the outfield grass for a two-run bloop single that sent the score to 6-0.

The TinCaps added one final tally in the eighth when Malone laced a single to left that drove in Reinaldo Ilarraza to complete the scoring. It was the first multi-hit game of the season for Malone.

Player of the Game: Danny Denz

Denz is the hottest pitcher in High-A Central and he turned in his fourth consecutive outstanding start tonight. The lefty went 4 1/3 scoreless innings, giving up only one hit and walking three against one strikeout. He lowered his ERA with Fort Wayne to 1.46 in seven starts and over his last four appearances Denz has pitched 18 straight scoreless frames, giving up only five hits during that span.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps entered the game in last place in the High-A Central East Division, seven games out of the final league playoff spot. ... The game was delayed 14 minutes by rain that fell before first pitch. ... The TinCaps had 13 hits. They had seven combined in the first three games of the series. They reached that total in the first two innings tonight. ... Kerner's home run left his bat at 100 mph and traveled 366 feet. The homer was the first extra-base hit for the TinCaps in 28 innings, since a Tirso Ornelas home run in the first inning Tuesday. Kerner went 2 for 5, his third multi-hit game this season and second in the last seven games. ... Givin went 3 for 4 with a walk and two RBI. He came into the game 0 for 17 in his previous five games. It was his first three-hit game since Aug. 6, 2019 in rookie ball. ... Lopez was 2 for 4 with a run scored. ... Ilarraza singled and stole second in the eighth inning. He has 28 steals, fifth in the league. ... Fort Wayne put two runners on in each of the first four innings. ... Bencomo pitched 1 2/3 perfect innings, striking out three of the five hitters he faced. ... Little left the game in the second inning, pinch-hit for by Tyler Malone, who played the rest of the game in left. Little slid full-out into third and was tagged out in the first inning. ... Fort Wayne designated hitter Yorman Rodriguez was playing his first game with the TinCaps since June 13 after stints at Double-A San Antonio and Triple-A El Paso. ... Prior to the game, Fort Wayne announced that right-hander Gabe Mosser had been activated off the Injured List. Mosser is 3-5 with a 4.20 ERA in 13 games (10 starts) this season. He is not scheduled to start in this series.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Saturday for the fifth matchup in this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 6:35 p.m. The TinCaps will send 22-year-old right-hander Moises Lugo (3-3, 3.63 ERA) to the mound. Lugo is sixth in the league in strikeouts with 85 and would be fourth in ERA if he had enough innings to qualify. He has 35 strikeouts in 24 innings in his last five starts. The Cubs will counter with 23-year-old right-hander Ryan Jensen (2-7, 4.81 ERA), the No. 12 prospect in the Chicago farm system, per Fangraphs. Jensen can touch 100 mph with his fastball.

