TinCaps break out of offensive slump, thump Cubs

The TinCaps didn't talk much about the no-hitter South Bend pitched against them Thursday. Manager Anthony Contreras didn't see much use in harping on the team's offensive woes and there was only passing mention of it in Fort Wayne's pregame meeting tonight.

"There's not much you can say," Contreras said. "You get no-hit, everybody sees it, everybody feels it. You want to get the day over with as quickly as possible. ... It wasn't much to talk about, you have to jump back in it and get going with your process and continue to do the stuff you do to prepare yourself for the game."

Putting the no-hitter behind them quickly proved to be the perfect medicine for Fort Wayne. After managing only seven hits in the first three games of the series combined, the TinCaps had that many in the first two innings tonight and eventually piled up 13 in a 7-2 victory over the Cubs at Parkview Field. They snapped a three-game losing streak along the way.

"It's good to see those guys come out swinging," Contreras said. "The whole game all around was a good sign of these guys coming back from adversity. Nobody wants to be on the end of (Thursday's) game, but they put it behind them and came out and had a good performance tonight."

It would be difficult to imagine a better bounce-back from a no-hitter than the one the TinCaps put together in the early innings tonight. They put at least two runners on in each of the first four frames, scored four runs in the second inning and even turned the tables on South Bend, as starting pitcher Danny Denz held the Cubs without a hit for 3 2/3 innings before surrendering a single. It helped that Grant Little led off the bottom of the first with a perfectly-placed bunt single on the very first pitch a TinCap hitter saw and it helped even more that Chris Givin followed that with a sharp single to center on the first pitch he saw. Two pitches in, it was apparent that there would not be a no-hitter hangover for the TinCaps.

Adam Kerner delivered the game's big blow in the second inning, when he turned a 1-0 lead into a 4-0 advantage with a 366-foot home run that curled just inside the foul pole in left. Off his bat, the ball appeared to have little chance of staying fair, but it hardly hooked and landed on the concourse for Kerner's first career long ball in 44 games. The blast came off of Cubs starter Chris Clarke, with whom Kerner has plenty of familiarity: the pair grew up together and worked out together over the winter. The familiarity helped the catcher pull his hands in effectively on a two-seamer that didn't quite get as far inside as Clarke wanted it.

The four-run cushion was more than enough for Denz, who cruised through four innings, retiring eight hitters in a row at one juncture and eventually giving up only one hit in 4 1/3 scoreless frames. Maybe the biggest pitch of the night was a 3-2 front-door curveball Denz threw for a strikeout to Liam Spence with two on and nobody out in the fifth. Denz had walked the first two in the inning as his fastball command eluded him, but he had enough trust in his off-speed pitches to get one crucial out before leaving the game. Edwuin Bencomo then slammed the door on the threat and the TinCaps cruised the rest of the way. Denz has tossed 18 consecutive scoreless innings over his last four starts and his ERA with Fort Wayne sits at 1.46. He has been completely locked in for three weeks.

"I wish I could step in the box and just see what these guys are seeing," Contreras said of hitters facing Denz. "Obviously he's not overpowering, but he's a funky left-hander that can spin the baseball. When he's commanding his fastball, other pitches work solid off that. ... He's been pretty solid up to this point, so it's good to see we have someone we can lean on again in the rotation."

The only real blemish on the night happened in the first inning, when Little jammed his finger sliding into third base. He was removed from the game for precautionary reasons and tests showed the finger is not broken, but it was somewhat difficult for him to grip a bat. Contreras said the team hopes the swelling will go down and Little could be back in the lineup Saturday. I'd guess he gets at least one night off and Tyler Malone, who had his first two-hit game of the season in relief of Little tonight, including a double and an RBI single, gets another chance in left.

Outside of that injury, however, the night was exactly what Fort Wayne needed. After three straight anemic offensive performances, they found their groove again. Now they need to keep it rolling into the weekend and try to salvage a split of the series.

