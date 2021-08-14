Pregame: TinCaps (41-47) vs. South Bend (40-47)

The TinCaps finally broke out offensively Friday night, pounding 13 hits and winning 7-2 after three massively difficult performances in the first three games of the six-game set against South Bend, including a Cubs no-hitter Thursday that was the first time Fort Wayne had ever been no-hit at Parkview Field.

Friday's win keeps TinCaps hopes of a series split alive. Fort Wayne can even the series with victories tonight and in the matinee finale Sunday. First things first, the TinCaps have to build on Friday's bounce-back performance and they have one of the better pitchers in High-A Central on the mound as they try to make it two victories in a row tonight.

Right-hander Moises Lugo, 22, is the lone member of Fort Wayne's Opening Day rotation that is still starting for the TinCaps as of now: Matt Waldron and Ethan Elliott have been promoted, Anderson Espinoza has been traded and Gabe Mosser is in the bullpen (though not permanently, more on that in a minute). Although Lugo has not yet gotten the call to Double-A San Antonio that Waldron and Elliott have, that doesn't mean he's pitched poorly. On the contrary, he's looked dominant at times and his command has improved significantly as the season has gone on. In his last five starts, Lugo is 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA and 35 strikeouts against six walks in 24 innings of work. Those are promotion-ready numbers and it wouldn't surprise me if he got a call before the end of the season. Overall, Lugo is sixth in the league in strikeouts with 85 and would rank seventh in the league in ERA (3.63) if he had enough innings to qualify (he's just short of the threshold), as well as third in opponent batting average (.195). The hard-throwing right-hander will try to continue a string of outstanding TinCaps starting pitching performances that has seen Fort Wayne hold South Bend scoreless through four innings in all four games of this series.

The TinCaps also have an extra arm in the bullpen today in Mosser, who was activated off the Injured List on Friday. The 25-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 4.20 ERA in 13 games (10 starts) this season, but hasn't pitched since July 15 because of his injury. Mosser had been 2-2 with a 2.70 ERA in the month prior to going on the shelf, so the TinCaps are certainly excited to have him back. He'll be in the bullpen for now, handling what had been Sam Williams' role until Williams got promoted to Double-A on Thursday: 1-2 innings in relief in the middle of the game as a bridge to the late-inning relievers. Fort Wayne is hoping Mosser can be built back up quickly enough to make a few starts before the end of the season.

"It's good to have Gabe back," manager Anthony Contreras said. "Obviously when someone goes down that was a key role in your rotation, you're going to feel it and he's been a huge part of this team all year."

The Cubs will counter Lugo with 23-year-old right-hander Ryan Jensen, a first-round draft pick in 2019, No. 27 overall. He's 2-7 with a 4.81 ERA this season, but, much like Max Bain, who came in with an ERA over 6 but tossed six shutout frames against Fort Wayne on Wednesday, Jensen is an exciting prospect with big stuff that has some control issues. He's the No. 12 prospect in the Cubs farm system, per Fangraphs, which had this to say about him:

"Jensen had one of the best arms in the 2019 Draft. Strong and athletic despite being quite small (6-foot, 180 pounds), he holds 94-97 (mph) deep into games and has touched 100. He can make his fastball ride or tail, and he uses it very frequently. His secondaries are not as nasty, but they’re workable and flash average right now."

Jensen has five good starts in his last six outings, but the TinCaps have had success against him two games this year, pushing across six runs and drawing five walks in 4 2/3 combined innings in those contests. The Fort Wayne lineup tonight features several players that had big nights in the outburst Friday, including leadoff hitter Chris Givin, who went 3 for 4 with a walk in his first three-hit game since 2019. Ethan Skender, owner of an eight-game on-base streak, is back in the lineup at second after a day off Friday and Tyler Malone will once again patrol left as Grant Little gets a night off after jamming his finger sliding into third Friday.

