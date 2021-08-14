TinCaps beat South Bend, 6-3, earn chance at series split

The TinCaps earned a come-from-behind victory over the visiting South Bend Cubs with a big sixth inning, going on to win 6-3 in a wild game at Parkview Field that featured a pair of ejections. The victory was witnessed by 7,333 fans, the 10th sellout of the season for Fort Wayne.

The TinCaps can split the series with a victory Sunday after dropping the first three games of the six-game set.

How it Happened

Entering the bottom of the sixth, the TinCaps trailed 1-0 and their previous 10 hitters had been retired in order. It was reminiscent of the poor offensive performances Fort Wayne had in the first three games of the series, including Thursday's no-hitter. After Reinaldo Ilarraza struck out looking to start the inning, however, the Fort Wayne offense got going.

Ethan Skender got the rally started with a walk, ending a string of 11 hitters in a row set down by Cubs pitching. Yorman Rodriguez followed and got a little lucky, dumping a soft blooper barely fair inside the right-field line for the TinCaps' first hit since the second inning, putting runners on the corners. Tirso Ornelas followed and delivered the game-tying hit, yanking a hard ground ball past the first baseman into right for a single.

Later in the inning, Tyler Malone drew a four-pitch walk to load the bases with two outs and then Luis Almanzar came through with the game's biggest hit, lacing a single to center that brought in two runs and put Fort Wayne in front 3-1. That should have been the end of things because Kelvin Alarcon followed with a grounder back to left-hander Bryan King, but King was unable to make the routine play, instead throwing the ball several feet over the first baseman's head and down the right-field line. Ornelas scored on the play and then Malone posted the inning's fifth tally when Adam Kerner ripped a single to left. By the time the dust settled, Fort Wayne had sent 10 hitters to the plate and led 5-1.

The final innings were far from drama-free, however. In the top of the seventh, reliever Sam Keating walked back-to-back hitters and then it was Alarcon's turn to make a mistake. On what should have been a 5-4-3 double play, the third baseman threw the ball away into right field, letting a run score and putting runners on second and third. Two batters later, Edmond Americaan lined a single to center that brought in another run, but center-fielder Reinaldo Ilarraza made sure the score stayed at 5-3 with a perfect one-hop throw to the plate that cut down Harrison Wenson trying to score from second for the third out of the inning.

Before the TinCaps' big sixth inning, the game was a pitcher's duel throughout. The only difference in the first 5 1/2 frames was that the Cubs hit a home run that counted and Fort Wayne hit an apparent home run that did not count as a long ball.

TinCaps starter Moises Lugo retired the side easily in the first inning, but on the first pitch of the second frame, South Bend's Bryce Ball hit a towering drive to right that left the park for a solo homer and a 1-0 Cubs lead.

Justin Lopez nearly matched Ball's feat for Fort Wayne. On the first pitch of the bottom of the second, Lopez hit a long drive to right. The ball hit near the very top of the wall and bounced high in the air back into the field of play. The way it bounced, it probably hit the fencing above the wall, which would have made it a home run. Instead, the umpires ruled it in play and Lopez settled for a double. Manager Anthony Contreras came out of the dugout and had a long discussion about the ruling, but to no avail.

The TinCaps didn't score in the inning, but that wasn't the end of the fireworks in the second. Tyler Malone followed Lopez and he struck out looking on a 3-2 curveball that appeared to cross the plate near his neck. TinCaps hitting coach Jonathan Mathews was extremely unhappy with the call and began barking loudly from the dugout at home plate umpire Justin Juska. When Adam Kerner took a pitch below the knees for a strike later in the inning, Mathews redoubled his argument and, after Juska told him one final time to stop, Mathews was ejected. He rushed on to the field to speak his mind and Contreras had to get between the coach and the umpire.

While Fort Wayne's offense was quiet in the middle innings, Lugo was keeping his team in the game. He brought a fantastic slider with him to the mound tonight and used it often. He struck out the side in the fourth, all three strikeouts coming on sliders and then he struck out two more with the pitch to work out of a two-on, none-out jam in the fifth. That kept it a one-run deficit, setting up the big inning in the sixth.

The TinCaps added an insurance run in the seventh, though that was not without controversy, either. First baseman Yorman Rodriguez hit a ball to deep left-center that appeared to slam off the top of the wall and Rodriguez cruised into second for what looked like a double. Instead, the umpires ruled the ball a home run, much to the surprise of the Cubs, who argued the call vociferously. Manager Michael Ryan was ejected in a heated argument over the call and made an ejection motion himself at Juska before leaving the field.

Player of the Game: Moises Lugo

Lugo has been one of the league's hottest pitchers in recent weeks and he stayed that way tonight. The 22-year-old right-hander pitched a season-high six innings, his fifth straight start of at least five innings and gave up one run on two hits while striking out eight and walking one. In his last six starts, he has a 2.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts against seven walks in 30 innings. Lugo came into the game seventh in the league in ERA (3.63) and lowered that to 3.46. His 93 strikeouts are tied for second.

Extra Innings

The TinCaps entered the night in last place in the High-A Central East Division and seven games out of the final league playoff spot. ... Gabe Mosser pitched a scoreless eighth inning for Fort Wayne, his first appearance since coming off the Injured List on Friday. He had not pitched since July 15. ... Rodriguez went 2 for 4 with a homer and two runs scored. The home run was his fifth of the season (first with the TinCaps) and traveled 388 feet after leaving his bat at 99 mph. ... In the first four innings of the five games in this series, the Cubs have scored one run. ... Right-hander Wen-Hua Sung pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his third save of the season. ... TinCaps outfielder Grant Little did not play after jamming his finger sliding into third in the first inning Friday. ... Fort Wayne infielder Chris Givin was scratched from the lineup shortly before the game.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Sunday in the finale of this six-game series at Parkview Field. First pitch will be at 7:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send right-hander Connor Lehmann (1-2, 8.76 ERA) to the mound for his second start in the series. He got through four scoreless innings in his first appearance before giving up three runs, hurt by a throwing error, in the fifth. The Cubs' starter has not yet been announced.

