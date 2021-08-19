TinCaps lose 3rd straight

The TinCaps dropped their third straight game Thursday night, falling to the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-3 at LMCU Ballpark after right-hander Luke Boyd gave up a pair of runs in the seventh inning.

The TinCaps (43-50) put the tying run in scoring position with nobody out in the ninth after Reinaldo Ilarraza walked and stole second, but the next three hitters in a row were retired and Ilarraza never made it off of second. Fort Wayne went 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position.

The game was tied at 2 entering the bottom of the seventh when Boyd surrendered hits to three of the first four batters, bringing in the go-ahead run. He was charged with another run when Ramon Perez gave up an RBI groundout.

The TinCaps trailed 2-0 in the early innings, but Jonny Homza cut the deficit in half with a sacrifice fly in the fifth and Tirso Ornelas tied the score when he sprinted home on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Ethan Skender extended his on-base streak to 17 games for Fort Wayne, a team season-high. Starter Danny Denz saw a streak of 18 consecutive scoreless innings end when he gave up a run in the first inning.