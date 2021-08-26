TinCaps game suspended by rain

The TinCaps game against the Dayton Dragons tonight was suspended after one inning because of rain. The game was scoreless and the final eight innings will be played Friday at Parkview Field, with play resuming at 5:05 p.m. Half an hour after that game ends, a seven-inning second game will get underway.

Tickets for tonight's game can be redeemed for any game the rest of the season by going to the Parkview Field Ticket Office. Fans who redeem their ticket tonight will get to see both games. Gates will open Friday at 4:35 p.m. and Friday's games will be broadcast on Xfinity channel 81 and online at 1380thefan.com. They will not be on the radio because of high school football.

The TinCaps started Connor Lehmann in tonight's game and he pitched a scoreless first, though he gave up two hard-hit balls before striking out Ivan Johnson with a 90 mph fastball. In the bottom of the first, Grant Little led off with a single for Fort Wayne, but was caught stealing at second and the next two hitters were retired.

The TinCaps bullpen will likely be somewhat taxed Friday as scheduled starter Gabe Mosser is still working his way back from an injury that kept him out a month and will likely only pitch 2-3 innings at most. That leaves a minimum of 12 innings for the Fort Wayne relievers to handle after already working an extra frame in Wednesday's 10-inning 4-3 loss. It's a good bet that Gabe Morales, a 22-year-old left-hander who made his TinCaps debut with four innings in relief of Mosser on Saturday at West Michigan, will get plenty of work.

The TinCaps also might get an inning from Padres reliever Trey Wingenter, who was scheduled to make a one-inning minor-league rehab appearance with Fort Wayne tonight as he works his way back from Tommy John surgery. It is unclear whether Wingenter will take the mound for Friday or in which game he would pitch.

Reds No. 11 prospect Christian Roa (1-1, 6.94 ERA) was scheduled to start for the Dragons in Friday's contest. Roa, a second-round pick in 2020, can touch 96 mph with his fastball and has three good secondary pitches: a curveball, slider and changeup. He has 18 strikeouts and three walks in 11 2/3 innings at High-A this season after earlier stints this year in the Arizona Complex League and Low-A.

dsinn@jg.net