TinCaps win Game 1 of doubleheader

Gabe Mosser, who took over from Thursday starter Connor Lehmann, went three innings giving up two hits and no runs while striking out four as the TinCaps defeated Dayton 4-2 in the first game of a rain-induced doubleheader Friday at Parkview Field.

The TinCaps jumped out a 4-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run single by Zach Mathis and two-run double by Grant Little off Dragons reliever Christian Roa, who took over for JC Keys, who began the suspended game Thursday. Little and Tirso Ornelas had two hits apiece. The Dragons scored twice in the sixth.

Gabe Morales also went three innings, giving up two runs on two hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Luke Boyd and Kevin Kopps combined for two hitless innings. Lehmann threw a scoreless inning, striking out one, on Thursday.

For the result of the second game of the doubleheader, go to www.journalgazette.net/sports.

Before the doubleheader, infielder Ethan Skender was transferred from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio and left-handed reliever Fred Schlichtholz was reinstated from Fort Wayne’s Injured List.