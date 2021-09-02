TinCaps lose at Great Lakes

A night after a dramatic extra-inning win, the TinCaps' offense was subdued by four Loons pitchers as Great Lakes came away with a 5-1 win Thursday night at Dow Diamond in Midland, Michgan.

Fort Wayne (50-55) fell behind 3-0 after the first inning and never recovered as Great Lakes (56-48) continued its drive for a playoff spot.

Tirso Ornelas led the TinCaps with two hits, including a home run in the fourth inning. Chris Given also had two of Fort Wayne's nine hits.

TinCaps starting picther Gabe Mosser (4-6) gave up three runs on five hits in 3 1/3 innings. Gabe Morales gave up two runs on two hits with three walks and eight strikeouts.