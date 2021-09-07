TinCaps game rained out; doubleheader Wednesday

The TinCaps were set to open their final home series of the season tonight against the Lansing Lugnuts at Parkview Field, but that will have to wait an extra day.

Rain forced the postponement of tonight's contest after about an hour delay. The postponement means there will be a doubleheader between the TinCaps and Lugnuts on Wednesday, with the first game starting at 5:05 p.m. The second matchup will start half an hour after the end of the first game and, per Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders, both games will be seven innings.

For those who bought tickets for tonight's game, the ticket is redeemable at any game the rest of the week (that is, any home game the rest of the season) or any game in April and May 2022. Those who redeem their tickets Wednesday will be able to attend both games of the doubleheader. There is no guarantee that fans will get the same seat when they redeem their tickets. For more information, go to the TinCaps Ticket Office at Parkview Field or call 260-482-6400.

The Parkview Field gates will open at 4:35 p.m. Wednesday.

