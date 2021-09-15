TinCaps lose again to Dayton

The TinCaps dropped their second straight game to open their final series of the season, falling to the host Dayton Dragons 9-2 at Day Air Ballpark on Wednesday despite a home run from Justin Lopez.

Fort Wayne (54-62) has been outscored 19-4 in the opening two games of the series against the Dragons, who are still within striking distance of a playoff spot in the High-A Central with four games remaining.

TinCaps starter Gabe Mosser gave up two runs in the first inning and another in the third, surrendering six hits in all in 2 2/3 innings. Dayton also pushed across four runs in the sixth off reliever Sam Keating, who served up a pair of home runs, to Matt McLain and Alex McGarry, and only recorded two outs.

Lopez had the big blow for the Fort Wayne offense, ripping his 10th home run of the season to right field in the second inning to bring his team within 2-1.

Tirso Ornelas went 1 for 3 with a walk and has a hit in 13 straight starts, but Fort Wayne went 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position and is 1 for 17 in such situations in the series.