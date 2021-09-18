TinCaps lose 5th straight; clinch last place

The TinCaps equaled a season-high with their fifth straight loss Saturday night, falling to Dayton 8-5 at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton despite a three-hit night for Reinaldo Ilarraza, his first since June 11.

The loss meant the TinCaps (54-65) clinched last place in the High-A Central East Division in their first year in the newly-formed league.

Trailing by four entering the ninth, the TinCaps put their first three hitters on base, including an RBI double for Zack Mathis that brought the tying run to the plate. But Angel Solarte popped up and Ilarraza and Euribiel Angeles struck out in succession to end the game.

Ilarraza scored twice and drove in a run with a fourth-inning triple, part of a two-run inning after Fort Wayne had fallen behind 4-0. Angeles also had an RBI single in the frame.

The Dragons got four runs apiece off TinCaps starter Fred Schlichtholz, who worked three innings and struck out one while surrendering six hits and reliever Ramon Perez, who tossed two innings and gave up four hits.

Right-hander Wen-Hua Sung struck out five in two shutout innings for Fort Wayne. The TinCaps' 2021 finale is at 2:05 p.m. today against the Dragons.

– Journal Gazette