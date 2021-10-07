Parkview Field honored as top High-A stadium

Parkview Field has been named the best stadium experience of the 30 ballparks in High-A by StadiumJourney.com, the website announced this afternoon.

The downtown Fort Wayne stadium earned a 4.71 rating out of 5 from the reviewers, including five stars in the categories of food/beverage, atmosphere, fans, return on investment, and extras. The ballpark got four stars in the neighborhood and access categories.

“Parkview Field is a near-perfect venue for baseball and other events in downtown Fort Wayne,” Stadium Journey’s review reads. “It offers a bounty of viewing options, a variety of ballpark grub and is within walkable distance to restaurants and entertainment venues. The neighborhood will only improve once Electric Works opens up in the old GE Building.”

The TinCaps just completed their 12th season at the downtown ballpark and finished third in the newly-formed High-A Central in attendance, in part because of capacity restrictions at the start of the season. The stadium hosted its first full-capacity game since the end of the 2019 campaign June 29.

