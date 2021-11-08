TinCaps release game times, fireworks nights for 2022

The TinCaps released game times and fireworks dates for their 2022 campaign and there are some changes from the 2021 slate that featured weekday and Saturday games at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday matinees at 1:05.

This year, the TinCaps took into account feedback from fans and will have Tuesday and Wednesday games in April, May and late August start at 6:35 p.m., in an effort to allow more parents to attend games with their children on school nights. Saturday games in April only will have a 1:05 first pitch.

Thursday and Friday games will be at 7:05 p.m. all season and all Sunday games will start at 1:05, with one exception: a Sept. 4 contest the day before Labor Day that will get underway at 6:05.

Fort Wayne will also have 6:05 p.m. starts for a pair of special fireworks nights: July 4 (Independence Day) and July 16 (Three Rivers Festival). There will also be two day games on Wednesdays: July 6 and July 13.

There 25 fireworks nights scheduled for Fort Wayne's 66 home games. Fireworks will get underway in May and will be every Friday and Saturday through the rest of the season, plus June 21 (a Tuesday) and select Thursdays in June, July and August.

The TinCaps open the season April 8 and have their home opener on April 12.

