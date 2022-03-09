TinCaps release Parkview Field high school baseball schedule

Parkview Field will host 11 high school baseball games plus one college contest in April and May as part of the annual Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic, the TinCaps announced Wednesday.

The event schedule starts with a matchup between Indiana Tech and Saint Francis on April 19 at 3 p.m. and runs through May 11.

“We love that Parkview Field is about more than just TinCaps baseball,” said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. “Over the years now, it’s been awesome to see a number of kids play as high schoolers and then go on to play here again in college or now even some professionally."

Tickets to all games can be purchased at www.ParkviewField.com, by calling 260-482-6400 or at the Parkview Field Ticket Office. Concessions will also be on sale.

Some of the stadium's luxury suites will be available during the games for $160, which includes 20 tickets. Those interested can contact Parkview Field special events manager Holly Raney for more information at 260-407-2820 or raney@tincaps.com.

The teams will receive professional treatment at Parkview Field, like having their headshots displayed on the video board, the TinCaps said. They will also wear a commemorative Parkview Sports Medicine Baseball Classic patch on their uniforms.

The games will take place while the TinCaps are on the road. Here is a full list of the games:

Tuesday, April 19: Indiana Tech vs. Saint Francis (3 p.m.)

Tuesday, April 19: New Haven vs. Woodlan (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 20: North Side vs. South Side (4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, April 20: Prairie Heights vs. Eastside (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 3: West Noble vs. Lakeland (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 3: East Noble vs. Wawasee (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 4: Antwerp vs. Edon (4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 4: Snider vs. Northrop (7 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 10: Homestead vs. Carroll (4:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, May 10: Leo vs. Huntington North (7 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 11: Heritage vs. Wayne (4:30 p.m.)

Wednesday, May 11: North Miami vs. Manchester (7 p.m.)

