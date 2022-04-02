TinCaps to hold fan Open House April 9

The TinCaps will hold an Open House at Parkview Field on April 9, giving fans an opportunity to take behind-the-scenes tours of the downtown ballpark, the team announced today.

The Open House is usually an annual feature of spring, but this is the first time the TinCaps have held the event since 2019 because of the coronavirus pandemic. This year's Open House will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and entry is free.

During the event, the ballpark's Fun Zone will be available and free for kids and the Orchard Team Store and concession stands will also be open, with special sales. The Parkview Field Ticket Office will be in operation, as well.

“We’re so glad to be able to host our annual Open House again for the first time in a few years,” TinCaps president Mike Nutter said in a statement. “Even though Parkview Field has been open since 2009, it’s always fun for us to welcome in new fans, or sometimes even longtime fans who’ve just never gotten an all-access tour before. And the fact that this is free makes it a terrific option for those looking for something cool and affordable to do during spring break. It’s all another sign that our Opening Day is around the corner.”

The TinCaps open their 2022 season Friday, when they kick off a three-game series in Dayton, Ohio, against the Dayton Dragons. They start their home schedule at 6:35 p.m. April 12, when they face the in-state rival South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field.

