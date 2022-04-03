Top prospect Euribiel Angeles traded to Athletics

The TinCaps have undergone their first roster move of the 2022 season, less than 24 hours after the official roster was announced and five days before Opening Day.

This morning, the Padres announced they had acquired MLB pitcher Sean Manaea from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for minor-leaguers Euribiel Angeles and Adrian Martinez. Angeles, the erstwhile No. 12 prospect in the San Diego farm system, was likely set to be Fort Wayne's Opening Day starting shortstop. The Padres signed him to a $300,000 bonus in 2018. He will likely face Fort Wayne at least early this season as a member of the Lansing Lugnuts, the A's High-A affiliate.

The 19-year-old Angeles played most of last season in Low-A Lake Elsinore, hitting .343 with a .395 OBP, but was promoted to Fort Wayne for the final few weeks of the 2021 campaign. In 18 games, he hit .264, got on base at a .369 clip and scored 12 runs. He had back-to-back three-hit games in his fourth and fifth contests with Fort Wayne and scored four runs in one of those games, an 8-6 loss to Great Lakes in which he hit his only TinCaps home run.

"To get great major-league talent, you have to give up great minor-league talent," TinCaps president Mike Nutter said of the trade. "That looks like what the Padres just did."

The TinCaps now have an open roster spot, but they have not yet announced plans on whether it will be filled before Opening Day. Of the infielders left on Fort Wayne's roster, 21-year-old Jarryd Dale out of Melbourne, Australia has the most experience at shortstop, having played 29 games there at Lake Elsinore last season. He committed seven errors in those contests.

In addition to losing Angeles, the Padres waved goodbye to Martinez, who pitched for the TinCaps in 2018 and 2019. In '19, Martinez twirled 75 innings over 32 appearances in Fort Wayne, notching a 3.36 ERA. He reached Triple-A in 2021.

dsinn@jg.net