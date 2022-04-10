Justin Lopez returns to TinCaps

The Padres sent a familiar face back to the TinCaps this week: shortstop Justin Lopez.

Fort Wayne was supposed to have a top prospect, Euribiel Angeles, as its everyday starting shortstop this season, but Angeles was traded to the Athletics in the deal that brought Sean Manaea to San Diego a few days before the season began. That left utility infielder Jarryd Dale, who started 28 games at short for Low-A Lake Elsinore last season, as the only player on the Fort Wayne roster with much experience at the position in 2021.

Enter Lopez, who has been an everyday infielder for Fort Wayne for each of the last three seasons. The 21-year-old was originally sent to Double-A San Antonio to start the campaign, but then was re-assigned to the TinCaps without having played a game at the higher level. He will likely move up again at some point this year, but for now he and Dale will likely split time at short. Dale started a shortstop for the first and third games of the season-opening series against Dayton, while Lopez started the second game at short and the third game at third.

Lopez has been a fixture with the TinCaps since he was 18 years old, playing two seasons with them at Low-A, including a 2019 campaign in which he led the team in home runs with 13, and then moving up to High-A with them in 2021. Last season, he hit 10 home runs, drove in 68 and raised his walk rate 9.7%, up from 5.9% in 2019. The switch-hitter is one of the streakiest players to suit up for the TinCaps in recent years: when he hits home runs, they tend to come in bunches over a period of a week or two.

Lopez is also a very good defensive player: he committed only eight errors in 103 games in which he played in the field last season. He has a terrific arm and might stick at shortstop as he gets to the upper levels of the minors.

The Bobare, Venezuela native played the first game of his fourth season with the TinCaps this afternoon against the Dayton Dragons and scored twice with a walk in a 13-2 victory.

