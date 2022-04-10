TinCaps split doubleheader; home opener Tuesday

The TinCaps picked up their first win of the young season Sunday, a 13-2 walloping of the Dayton Dragons behind a pair of Joshua Mears home runs and another longball from top prospect Robert Hassell III, but dropped the second leg of the doubleheader necessitated by Saturday's postponement due to wet field conditions.

Both games were seven innings, in accordance with MiLB doubleheader rules.

Fort Wayne took a 2-0 lead in the opening inning of the first contest at Day Air Ballpark when Hassell and Mears hit back-to-back solo homers. Hassell added a two-run single in the third and second baseman Jarryd Dale made it a four-run frame with a two-run home run for a 6-0 edge.

Hassell, the 2020 No. 8 overall pick, has five hits and four RBI in the TinCaps' first three games. Dale reached base four times and notched two extra-base hits this afternoon after going 0 for 5 with four strikeouts in Friday's season-opener.

The TinCaps added seven more runs in the sixth inning, capped when Mears launched a moonshot off the scoreboard in deep left-center field for a three-run homer.

Right-hander Alek Jacob earned the victory with three shutout innings in relief, in which he struck out five. Jacob has pitched 22 2/3 professional innings without giving up an earned run and has 31 strikeouts against two walks in that span. He gave up one hit and walked none today.

Fort Wayne (1-2) dropped the second game 5-1 despite taking the lead in the second inning when Dale doubled and scored on a wild pitch. Starting pitcher Jackson Wolf could not hold the advantage and gave up two runs on two hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings.

Right-handed reliever Brandon Komar gave up a two-run homer in the third inning, breaking a streak of 11 1/3 consecutive innings without giving up an earned run to start the season for the Fort Wayne bullpen.

Hassell walked and singled in the loss, but Fort Wayne went 0 for 12 with runners in scoring position.

The TinCaps open their home schedule at Parkview Field on Tuesday, when they start a six-game series against the in-state rival South Bend Cubs.

dsinn@jg.net