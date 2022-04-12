Hassell, bullpen lead TinCaps to win in home opener

After striking out in an uncharacteristic 29% of his plate appearances with Fort Wayne last season, Robert Hassell III said he wanted to get back to "playing my game" this year. For the 2020 No. 8 overall pick, that game is simple: put the bat on the ball.

Four games into the season, Hassell has done exactly what he promised, knocking seven hits in those four games and striking out only twice. Even better, he has not had to sacrifice power to make more contact: he already has two home runs, including an opposite-field two-out, two-run shot tonight that was the decisive blow in a 5-3 TinCaps victory over South Bend in the home opener at Parkview Field.

"What impresses me with him is the speed and the power combo," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. "We were talking earlier in the office about his ability to leave the yard the other way with ease. The pull-side power is going to come. We know it's there because of how easy he can get the barrel to the ball and leave the building the other way. The next progression for him is he's going to learn to pull the baseball and he's going to be a hard, hard player to get out.

"He's not trying to do too much, but he's able to impact the baseball and leave the building with authority and that's a mature approach. He knows what he's good at, he knows what he wants to do. It gives him a chance to hit some pitches that ordinarily, if he was trying to pull the ball, he wouldn't be able to get to."

Hassell went 2 for 4 tonight, raising his (very small sample size) average to .467.

Just as impressively, the TinCaps mounted a comeback from several runs down for the second time in four games. The first of those did not a result in a victory (they scored four runs after entering the ninth trailing 6-1 in the season-opener at Dayton), but tonight's come-from-behind effort ended with a crowd-pleasing triumph after the Cubs jumped in front 3-0 in the top of the first.

The encouraging part of Fort Wayne's early comeback chops is its ability to grind out professional at-bats even when facing a deficit; there has been no panic in this team when it has fallen behind. Tonight, the TinCaps mounted rallies in the first (they left the bases loaded), second, fourth, fifth and sixth to go in front. Hassell and Justin Lopez, who hit a double in the gap to bring in Corey Rosier and make it 3-3, turned in two-out RBI hits in key spots and the TinCaps were able to turn the ball over to their bullpen in the late innings.

And what a bullpen.

Fort Wayne relievers tossed five shutout innings tonight, giving up just two hits in the process, one of which was of the infield variety and neither of which was hard-hit. That performance runs the TinCap relief ledger this season to 20 innings pitched and only two earned runs, a stretch of dominance that shows no signs of abating. The Fort Wayne bullpen is loaded with capable arms, giving Esposito an embarrassment of riches he can call upon in the middle and late innings.

Tonight, left-hander Ryan Och and right-hander Sam Keating each pitched two scoreless innings in their season debuts. Och hit 92 mph with his fastball and struck out three without giving up a hit, while Keating surrendered two hits, but walked none and also fanned three to pick up a hold. Keating's performance was particularly notable, for a couple of reasons: first, the 23-year-old right-hander, in his third season with the TinCaps, is back to an overhand throwing motion after trying a sidearm delivery last year; second, he did not have an appearance of at least two innings without giving up a run after June 22 last season, when he notched an 8.10 ERA. Keating looked confident in big moments tonight and adding him to the list of Fort Wayne pitchers who can get outs in the late innings would almost be unfair.

The ninth inning was handled by right-hander Mason Fox, who turned in yet another nearly-flawless performance, pitching a 1-2-3 frame to earn the save, striking out two and throwing 10 strikes in 11 pitches. In eight appearances with the TinCaps over two stints, Fox has thrown 10 innings, struck out 21, walked none and given up only three hits. After running into some command issues in Double-A and Triple-A in recent years, he has picked up right where he left with the Low-A TinCaps in 2019 and the Padres move him back to the upper levels quickly. Although Fox throws "only" 95 mph, he does a good job of hiding the ball and hitters frequently swing as though the ball is coming at 99, making his biting slider all the more devastating.

"We went out and we pounded the strike zone," Esposito said of the bullpen. "When you throw it over the plate and you challenge bats with your best stuff, usually things are going to favor you."

Fort Wayne's bullpen mowing down Cubs in the final innings meant the game moved quickly, but that was not the only reason the contest finished in two hours and 40 minutes. The new pitch clock, which mandates no more than 30 seconds between batters, 18 between pitches with runners on and 14 with the bases empty, seems to have genuinely improved pace of play. Although there are no penalties for missing the pitch deadline until Friday, most pitches were made within the time allotted and the game seemed crisper.

In every way – weather, fan enthusiasm, on-field performance and pace of play – the TinCaps' home-opener was a success. One down, 65 to go.

