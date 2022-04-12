TinCaps beat South Bend 5-3 in home-opener

Robert Hassell III looked up and watched the ball in the air. What at first looked as though it might be a flyout to left kept carrying and finally landed on the concourse for a go-ahead two-run homer that catapulted the TinCaps in front for the first time. Fort Wayne went on to defeat the South Bend Cubs 5-3 tonight at Parkview Field, the first game at the downtown stadium this season.

The game was knotted at 3 entering the bottom of the sixth and the Cubs retired the first two hitters. Corey Rosier followed with a ground ball to third that should have ended the inning, but it skipped past third baseman Luis Verdugo and into left for an error.

That brought Hassell to the plate and on 1-2 count he launched a fly ball high into the evening sky for his second long ball of the season and a two-run lead, Fort Wayne's first advantage of the night.

Hassell went 2 for 4 with a stolen base, giving him seven hits in his first four games this season.

Fort Wayne trailed 3-0 after the top of the first because Alexander Canario, whom the Cubs acquired last season in the trade that sent Kris Bryant to San Francisco, lined a double just over the head of Joshua Mears in right field with the bases loaded off starting pitcher Noel Vela. All three runs were unearned because of a Justin Lopez throwing error at shortstop earlier in the inning.

The TinCaps chipped away steadily in the early and middle innings, getting a run in the second on a Corey Rosier triple, drawing within one in the fourth when Jack Stronach doubled home Angel Solarte and tying the game in the fifth when Lopez redeemed himself with a double in the gap that scored catcher Brandon Valenzuela. Valenzuela had reached base on a bloop double inches fair down the left-field line that dropped between three South Bend defenders giving chase.

The Fort Wayne bullpen made the two-run lead stand up in the late innings with the latest in a string of sparkling performances to open the season. The TinCap relievers pitched a combined five shutout innings and got scoreless outings from left-hander Ryan Och and Sam Keating in their season debuts and a dominant ninth from right-hander Mason Fox, who continues to dazzle in Fort Wayne.

Fox earned the save with a 1-2-3 final frame. In eight appearances in Fort Wayne over two stints – he was also with the Low-A TinCaps in 2019 – he has pitched 10 shutout innings, struck out 21 and walked none and given up only three hits. Tonight, he threw 11 pitches and 10 went for strikes.

Vela, meanwhile, struggled in the first but settled in to face the minimum in the second, third and fourth before exiting. He hit 95 mph with his fastball and showed some solid bite on his curve, which he threw for strikes consistently.

Fort Wayne improved to 8-5 in home openers since moving into Parkview Field in 2009.

The TinCaps and Cubs will meet again Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. with right-hander Adam Smith on the mound for Fort Wayne and Jordan Wicks going for South Bend. Smith is starting his first full season of pro baseball after getting drafted in the 14th round out of UNC-Wilmington last season.

