Pregame: TinCaps (2-2) vs. South Bend (1-3)

The TinCaps opened their first home series of the season Tuesday with a 5-3 victory over the South Bend Cubs on the strength of a Robert Hassell III two-out, two-run homer in the sixth inning.

Fort Wayne will get much better acquainted with the Cubs as it faces them for five more games over the rest of the week. Whether those games will happen on consecutive days remains to be seen, however, as the skies are very dark over downtown Fort Wayne at the moment and thunderstorms are in the forecast.

Whether the TinCaps play again tonight or host a doubleheader Thursday after a rainout this evening, there was plenty to like about the first game of the series, which saw Fort Wayne erase a 3-0 first-inning deficit with a bevy of professional at-bats and then shut down any South Bend comeback hopes with the latest in a series of strong bullpen performances to open the season – the TinCaps have given up only two earned runs in 20 relief innings so far.

Manager Brian Esposito discussed after the game Tuesday what he'd like to see the rest of the week.

"It's just a matter of continuing to challenge guys like we did (Tuesday)," Esposito said. "They've got some guys who can drive the ball out of the ballpark, but if we go out there and execute our pitches and we throw every pitch with the intent to get somebody out, we're going to be in a good spot.

"I'd like to see us handle the baseball a little bit better. The defense is going to get a lot better. It's in the early going right now, we're not handling the ball the way we're supposed to. We've issued a ton of free bases just by not handling the baseball and I think that's going to improve as we get rolling here. If we pitch it over the plate and we play good defense, there's no doubt our offense is going to find ways to manufacture runs."

The TinCaps committed a pair of errors Tuesday, both by shortstop Justin Lopez, who is in his fourth season with the team. He is a very good fielder overall, but committed one throwing error and one fielding error Tuesday, the former setting up the three-run first inning for the Cubs. He redeemed himself with an RBI double that tied the game in the fifth and he'll likely settle in as the TinCaps get deeper into the season.

The three unearned runs the Cubs scored in the first inning Tuesday were charged to starter Noel Vela and the TinCaps will try to do a better job defensively behind tonight's starter, 21-year-old right-hander Adam Smith, who will be making his first appearance with an affiliate after spending the end of the 2021 season in the Arizona Complex League (the new version of rookie ball) following his selection in the 14th-round of the draft out of UNC-Wilmington. Smith went 1-3 in seven appearances (four starts) over 14 1/3 innings in the ACL and posted a 6.28 ERA. His walk and strikeout numbers were excellent, but he gave up three home runs in a small sample size.

Smith likely won't pitch more than 3-4 innings at most before the TinCaps turn to their piggyback starter for the day, left-hander Danny Denz, who was with the team at the end of last season. Denz was excellent, posting a 3.26 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) over 49 2/3 innings. His walk rate was somewhat elevated and he doesn't strike out a ton of hitters, but he did throw 18 consecutive scoreless frames in one stretch. Denz is not a power pitcher, but he usually throws his fastball for strikes, mixes in a good curveball and a decent changeup and is very good when he gets ahead in the count. He'll also likely go 2-4 innings today before giving way to any one of a half-dozen relievers who have pitched well so far this season.

The Cubs will counter that TinCap tandem with left-hander Jordan Wicks, the No. 21 pick in the 2021 draft. He is the ninth-ranked prospect in the Cubs' farm system, per Fangraphs, which had this to say about the Kansas State product:

"Wicks arguably had the best changeup in the draft and plus command projection; that, combined with big conference performance, almost guaranteed him placement in the middle third of the first round. His fastball, while not all that hard, has traits that enable it to play at the top of the strike zone when Wicks is throwing the four-seam version. His slider is mediocre but viable so long as it’s well-located, and Wicks’ general feel for strike-throwing suggests it will be. This is a high-probability No. 4/5 starter who is likely to move quickly through the minors."

