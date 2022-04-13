TinCap game vs. Cubs rained out

The TinCaps saw their matchup against the South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field, the second meeting in a scheduled six-game series, rained out today.

The teams will play a doubleheader Thursday. The first game will start at 6:05 p.m. with a second contest to follow after the conclusion of the first. Both games will be seven innings in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders.

Fans who had a ticket to today's game may redeem their ticket for a future game at Parkview Field during the current regular season. Tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for tickets of equal or lesser value, but fans will have the the option to upgrade, based on availability.

The TinCaps were set to start right-hander Adam Smith with lefty Danny Denz acting as a piggyback starter. Since the game did not begin and neither got particularly deep into their warmup, it's likely they'll pitch the first game of the twin bill Thursday. Staff ace Robert Gasser, the No. 9 prospect in the San Diego farm system, was scheduled to pitch Thursday after giving up three runs on four hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings on Friday's Opening Day against the Dayton Dragons. He will likely pitch the nightcap, which should start about 30 minutes after the end of the first game.