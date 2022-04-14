Doubleheader pregame: TinCaps (2-2) vs. South Bend (1-3)

The second meeting in the six-game series this week between the TinCaps and South Bend Cubs at Parkview Field was rained out Wednesday, necessitating a doubleheader tonight.

The first game is set to begin at 6:05 p.m., while the second contest will follow 30 minutes after the end of the first. Both games will be seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules on doubleheaders. The TinCaps took the first game of the series 5-3 on Tuesday behind a two-out, two-run, sixth-inning home run to left field from Robert Hassell III. The lefty swinging Hassell has more power to the opposite field at this point in his career, but if he can pull a few tonight, he might be able to add to the two long balls he has already notched this season: the wind is blowing (and at times gusting) out to right and right-center and there might be a few fly balls that direction tonight that get caught up in the jetstream and go from harmless flyouts to home runs. Besides the strong winds, the weather is nearly perfect here at Parkview Field – sunny and warm, without a hint of the rain that plagued the ballpark Wednesday.

Manager Brian Esposito discussed after the game Tuesday what he'd like to see the rest of the week.

"It's just a matter of continuing to challenge guys like we did (Tuesday)," Esposito said. "(South Bend) has got some guys who can drive the ball out of the ballpark, but if we go out there and execute our pitches and we throw every pitch with the intent to get somebody out, we're going to be in a good spot.

"I'd like to see us handle the baseball a little bit better. The defense is going to get a lot better. It's in the early going right now, we're not handling the ball the way we're supposed to. We've issued a ton of free bases just by not handling the baseball and I think that's going to improve as we get rolling here. If we pitch it over the plate and we play good defense, there's no doubt our offense is going to find ways to manufacture runs."

The TinCaps surrendered three unearned runs in the first inning Tuesday following an error by shortstop Justin Lopez, who is not in the lineup tonight. Those runs were charged to starter Noel Vela and the TinCaps will try to do a better job defensively behind tonight's Game 1 starter, 21-year-old right-hander Adam Smith, who will be making his first appearance with an affiliate after spending the end of the 2021 season in the Arizona Complex League (the new version of rookie ball) following his selection in the 14th-round of the draft out of North Carolina-Wilmington. Smith went 1-3 in seven appearances (four starts) over 14 1/3 innings in the ACL and posted a 6.28 ERA. His walk and strikeout numbers were excellent, but he gave up three home runs in a small sample size.

Smith likely won't pitch more than 2-3 innings at most before the TinCaps turn to their piggyback starter for the day, left-hander Danny Denz, who was with the team at the end of last season. Denz was excellent a year ago, posting a 3.26 ERA in 13 appearances (12 starts) over 49 2/3 innings with Fort Wayne. His walk rate was somewhat elevated and he doesn't strike out a ton of hitters, but he did throw 18 consecutive scoreless frames in one stretch. Denz is not a power pitcher, but he usually throws his fastball for strikes, mixes in a good curveball and a decent changeup and is very good when he gets ahead in the count. He'll also likely go 2-3 innings today before giving way to any one of a half-dozen relievers who have pitched well so far this season.

The Cubs will counter that TinCap tandem with left-hander Jordan Wicks, the No. 21 pick in the 2021 draft. He is the ninth-ranked prospect in the Cubs' farm system, per Fangraphs, which had this to say about the Kansas State product:

"Wicks arguably had the best changeup in the draft and plus command projection; that, combined with big conference performance, almost guaranteed him placement in the middle third of the first round. His fastball, while not all that hard, has traits that enable it to play at the top of the strike zone when Wicks is throwing the four-seam version. His slider is mediocre but viable so long as it’s well-located, and Wicks’ general feel for strike-throwing suggests it will be. This is a high-probability No. 4/5 starter who is likely to move quickly through the minors."

In the second game, the TinCaps will go with southpaw ace Robert Gasser, the No. 9 prospect in the Padres' organization. The 22-year-old Gasser struggled in his season debut on Friday's Opening Day against the Dayton Dragons, giving up three runs on four hits and four walks in 2 1/3 innings with three strikeouts on the way to a loss. Esposito expects Gasser to bounce back tonight.

"He didn't get away with any of his misses," the manager said. "Sometimes you'll have guys who swing at pitches outside the strike zone and (Dayton) spit on a lot of pitches that weren't in the zone and made him work deep into counts. ... We just told him he has to be better in the strike zone and I think he's going to adjust for his next start. I'm looking forward to seeing how he rebounds because that's what good pitchers do, they listen to what the game's telling them and they make an adjustment."

The Cubs will counter in the nightcap with 6-foot-7, 23-year-old right-hander Chris Clarke. He touches 95 mph with an excellent curveball. He'll have to deal with a Fort Wayne lineup that features the the same top third that has been so dangerous already this season: Corey Rosier, Hassell and Joshua Mears occupying the 1-3 spots and the three outfield positions.

dsinn@jg.net