TinCaps fall to Cubs, 7-2, in doubleheader opener

TinCaps manager Brian Esposito was pleased with his pitchers' ability to throw strikes during a 5-3 victory Tuesday against the South Bend Cubs, the team's home opener.

"When you throw it over the plate and you challenge bats with your best stuff, usually things are going to favor you," Esposito said.

The TinCaps did the opposite of that in the first of two games at Parkview Field against the Cubs tonight.

With Fort Wayne already trailing by a run in the third, TinCaps piggyback starter Danny Denz gave up a one-out single and then walked four straight hitters, bringing in two runs. He was replaced by Fort Recovery, Ohio, native Nick Thwaits, who proceeded to hit the first batter he faced and then walked in yet another run.

The TinCaps (2-3) never recovered from the four-run inning and fell 7-2 in a seven-inning game at Parkview Field. The nightcap of the doubleheader will get underway at about 9:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne walked eight hitters total.

Thwaits struggled in his first appearance at the ballpark in which he attended games as an elementary school student. In addition to letting a pair of inherited runners score in the second, he surrendered a solo home runs to Yohendrick Peñango and Fabian Pertuz in the fourth and fifth, respectively, neither of which was cheap.

Thwaits gave up two runs on four hits in 2 1/3 innings while striking out three. Starter Adam Smith, making his debut with an affiliate after pitching in the Arizona Complex League last season, went two innings and was touched for a run on two hits while striking out three.

Smith hit 93 mph with his fastball and showed off a sharp-breaking curveball in the low-80s, but was betrayed somewhat by his defense in the second inning. After he retired Alexander Canario on a groundout to open the frame, Owen Caissie tapped a slow roller to third that ticked off Ripken Reyes' glove for an infield hit. That hurt later when Matt Mervis drove a double in the gap. Caissie was going to be held at third on the two-bagger, but the throw into the infield was wild and Caissie scored standing up. Fort Wayne's defense has left something to be desired so far this season and Esposito has pinpointed that as an area that needs to improve.

The wheels fell off in the third after Denz retired the leadoff hitter. The lefty, who had a 3.26 ERA in 49 2/3 innings with Fort Wayne last season, gave up a single and then proceeded to throw 13 straight balls, bringing in a run and setting up a premature end of his night. He struck out the final hitter he faced looking, giving Esposito a chance to take him out on a high note.

The TinCaps did little on offense until the sixth, when, following a Brandon Valenzuela walk, shortstop Jarryd Dale lifted a fastball to right field. The ball got caught up in the gusting wind blowing out that direction and sailed on to the concourse for a 338-foot two-run homer, Dale's second long ball of the season.

Olivier Basabe had two hits for Fort Wayne and Valenzuela walked twice.

TinCaps centerfielder Robert Hassell III turned in one of the highlights of the day when he hit a routine groundball to first and simply beat the pitcher covering the bag for an infield single, the latest example of the 2020 No. 8 overall pick's high-level speed. Hassell added another infield hit in the seventh and is batting .474 in five games.

Fort Wayne southpaw ace Robert Gasser will start the second game of the twin bill, while 6-foot-7 right-hander Chris Clarke will get the ball for the Cubs (2-3).

dsinn@jg.net