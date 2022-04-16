Missed opportunities cost TinCaps in loss to Cubs

After striking out 17 South Bend Cubs and walking only two in a win Thursday, the TinCaps had the tables turned on them tonight in a 4-2 loss to Cubs at Parkview Field, whiffing 11 times and walking only twice.

It was a disappointing loss because of how it started: right-hander Ryan Bergert mowed down the first 11 hitters he saw before surrendering a double and a single that brought in the game's first run. At the time, the TinCaps had not reached base against Cubs starter DJ Herz.

Still, Bergert was terrific, striking out five in four innings and giving up only the one run on two hits while walking none. He touched 95 mph with his fastball and threw a sharp, 80-mph curveball and an 83 mph changeup for strikes and strikeouts. He was working with backstop Anthony Vilar, who has been his personal catcher in the early going this season.

"He did a nice job," manager Brian Esposito said of Bergert. "He did a nice job of attacking the zone, he went after hitters. ... I was pleased with what he did, he didn't walk anybody, he struck out five, he competed. That's what you ask of these guys to go out and compete and bring their stuff when you need it and that's what he did."

Bergert was dealing with a new wrinkle that affected both pitching staffs on this night: the pitch clock, which went into effect officially for tonight's contest. The clock mandates no more than 30 seconds between hitters, 18 seconds between pitches with runners on base and 14 seconds between pitches with the bases empty.

The maximum between innings is 2 minutes, 15 seconds, which Fort Wayne right-hander Sam Keating found was strictly enforced when he got penalized one ball for exceeding the limit at the start of the eighth inning.

Bergert acknowledged working somewhat faster because of the clock, but noted the fast pace actually worked in his favor because he likes to attack hitters.

"It definitely takes some adjusting, but I don't think I was anywhere out of control for the most part," the 22-year-old right-hander said. "I dealt with it kind of in college; it wasn't enforced as much, but I was kind of used to it from college, so it wasn't as big of a challenge."

Herz similarly seemed to have little trouble adjusting and the first five innings zipped past in 53 minutes. That won't happen every game, but it was certainly a different pace than everyone was used to. It felt as though the outs came nearly every pitch until the sixth inning, when the Cubs touched up right-hander Brandon Komar for three runs on four hits to take a 4-1 lead and the game slowed ever so slightly. It will likely take each pitcher a couple of outings to get used to the timer, but it certainly seems as though they aren't usually waiting until the clock gets close to zero – they're leaving plenty of time, which speeds the game up further. Herz and Bergert often threw with 5-7 seconds remaining.

The Fort Wayne offense broke through against Herz with a run in the fourth, but it came when Joshua Mears grounded into a double play with runners on first and third. In an interesting wrinkle, Robert Hassell III was on first and Herz had already tried to pick him off twice before throwing a pitch to Mears. Another new rule implemented tonight prohibits pitchers from trying three unsuccessful pickoff moves in one at-bat (with a penalty of the runner advancing a base), so Herz was out of attempts. Hassell would have been an extreme threat to steal second with his speed, but Mears swung at the first pitch and hit into the double play before Hassell had a chance to do so. Manager Brian Esposito said he would not put the take sign on for Mears in such a situation.

"I would never put a hitter behind the eight-ball in that situation with an opportunity to drive in some runs," Esposito said. "Mears is in this lineup and he's a bona fide run-producer, that's what we expect of him and that's what he's going to be when he gets to the major leagues. To work around a ticky-tack rule just to push a run across, we'll evaluate that as we get down the road, but to put the take sign on in that situation and not have one of our guys who we expect to drive in runs in San Diego because of the rule, probably not.

"I think that if he could do it all over again, he would probably get a better pitch to hit in that situation, he would do that on his own."

The TinCaps saw three significant rallies end with double plays, in the fourth, sixth and eighth. Then, in the ninth, they put runners on second and third with one out, but Jarryd Dale and Angel Solarte struck out looking – Dale on a fastball that was, generously, at the bottom of the knees and he was very unhappy – to end a night full of missed opportunities. Fort Wayne went 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position while South Bend was 4 for 9.

Fort Wayne did, however, show a marked improvement on defense, which had been an issue for the team this season. Dale made a nice stop on a hot shot to short in the first inning, Corey Rosier made a sprawling catch in left to end the second and the TinCaps made no errors, fielding just about every chance cleanly and without drama.

"We're getting to where we need to be," Esposito said. "I think tonight was the best we've handled the baseball as far as the defensive standpoint so that was something I admired. We had a full workday where we worked on a lot of these things. The workdays have been few and far between considering the weather, but we got to go out and work on a lot of different things we'd been struggling with. I enjoyed watching guys go out and make plays."

dsinn@jg.net