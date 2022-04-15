Pregame: TinCaps (3-3) vs. South Bend Cubs (2-4)

It's Opening Day II at Parkview Field tonight.

Sure, the TinCaps' season technically started last Friday against the Dayton Dragons and they've already played six games that will count in the standings like any other. However, the game Fort Wayne plays tonight and every day for the rest of the season will be different in some crucial ways than the one it played the first week of the campaign.

Today is the day the grace period for the new rules in the High-A Midwest League ends and the rules officially go into effect. Among the new rules that will be in place starting tonight are:

A pitch clock: The clock has been in operation since the start of the season, but noncompliance will only begin to incur a penalty starting tonight. A pitcher will now have 30 seconds between hitters, 14 seconds between pitches with the bases empty and 18 seconds between pitches with runners on base. There will be no more than 2 minutes, 15 seconds between innings. If the pitcher does not meet the pitch clock requirements, an automatic ball will be called. If the violation is ruled the batter's fault, a strike will be called. Like a play clock in football or a shot clock in basketball, there is a pitch clock graphic displayed in the ballpark. At Parkview Field, there is a display in the batter's eye in center field and on the fence in front of both dugouts.

Step-off/pick-off rule: In another attempt to speed the game up, pitchers are prohibited from any combination of stepping off the rubber or attempting an unsuccessful pick-off three times in the same at-bat. For example, after one step-off and one unsuccessful pick-off, the next instance of either in the same at-bat will result in the runner advancing one base. However, a pitcher will not penalized if his third pick-off attempt is successful.

In another attempt to speed the game up, pitchers are prohibited from any combination of stepping off the rubber or attempting an unsuccessful pick-off three times in the same at-bat. For example, after one step-off and one unsuccessful pick-off, the next instance of either in the same at-bat will result in the runner advancing one base. However, a pitcher will not penalized if his third pick-off attempt is successful. Ban on extreme shifts: The defense is required to have four players on the infield before each pitch, with two players on each side of second base. If it does not, a ball will be awarded, unless the offense decides it would rather accept the outcome of the play (i.e. a home run will not be taken off the board).

All of these new rules are in addition to the change that has been in effect all week: larger bases. The step-off/pick-off rule should help teams that like to steal bases and put pressure on the defense, which certainly includes the TinCaps. Lineup toppers Corey Rosier and Robert Hassell III could have a field day with pitchers, playing a chess match as they dance off first base. In addition to (hopefully) speeding up games, there is a bevy of new strategy for pitchers, hitters and runners to consider.

As for the game itself tonight, it will likely be played in conditions similar to that of Thursday's doubleheader: once again it is overcast and a little bit chilly, but wind is gusting straight out to center field, making the environment pretty ideal for power offense.

Dealing with that wind for Fort Wayne will be 22-year-old right-hander Ryan Bergert, the No. 37 prospect in the Padres' farm system, according to Fangraphs. The 6-foot-1, 205-pound Bergert pitched 11 innings without giving up an earned run at the Arizona Complex League last year, striking out 14 and walking none after getting picked in the sixth round of the draft in June. He struggled somewhat in his first start this season, walking three and giving up two runs in 2 1/3 innings despite four strikeouts in a start against Dayton. He features one of the best curveballs in the farm system, but struggled with his command a little in college at West Virginia.

Bergert will face a South Bend lineup that features outfielder Jordan Nwogu in the No. 2 spot. Nwogu is making his High-A debut after spending all of last season in Low-A following his selection in the third round of the 2020 draft. He has big-time raw power (10 home runs in 94 games last season) and Bergert will have to hit his spots or Nwogu and fellow slugger Alexander Canario will make him pay.

The Cubs will counter Bergert with 21-year-old left-hander DJ Herz, who is the No. 12 prospect in the Chicago farm system, per Fangraphs. Herz is one of the best strikeout pitchers in the Cubs' system and whiffed 26 in 16 innings at High-A last season. He struck out five and gave up one hit in three shutout innings in his first start of this season and Fangraphs raves about his changeup:

"It’s incredible how quickly his changeup became great. It’s as if an invisible parachute pops out the back of Herz’s cambio as it approaches the plate and hitters flail at it helplessly."

Herz also touches 96 mph with his fastball. Good luck with that.

