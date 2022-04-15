TinCaps fall to South Bend, 4-2, under new rules

The first TinCaps game with a pitch clock in effect hummed along as if both teams had been using the clock for years. The first five innings took 53 minutes to complete and TinCaps and South Bend Cubs pitchers were routinely releasing the ball with 5-7 seconds left on the clock.

Of course, it helped there was virtually no offensive output in the early innings, either: the first 20 batters in a row were retired, with both starting pitchers, Ryan Bergert for the TinCaps and DJ Herz for the Cubs, going through the lineup perfectly once before permitting a baserunner.

The floodgates opened in the Cub half of the sixth inning against Fort Wayne right-hander Brandon Komar, who was first out of the bullpen in place of Bergert. South Bend touched Komar for three runs on five hits, none of them cheap in the inning, breaking a 1-all tie and going on to win 4-2 at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 2,831. The game was completed in two hours.

The teams have split the first four games of the series.

Trailing 4-1, the TinCaps (3-4) rallied in the bottom of the sixth. No. 9 hitter Ripken Reyes beat out an infield single against Eduarniel Nunez and leadoff hitter Corey Rosier followed with a ringing double into the right-center gap, bringing Reyes around to score with one out.

Rosier also walked, giving him eight walks in 23 plate appearances this season.

Red-hot TinCaps top prospect Robert Hassell III hit after Rosier and hit a rocket on the ground to third. Unfortunately for the TinCaps, the ball was fielded cleanly and Hassell was thrown out at first. Worse, Rosier tried to take third after the throw went to first and he was gunned down for a rare 5-3-5 double play that ended the threat.

The TinCaps also saw their other big rally snuffed out too early. In the fourth inning, after the first nine Fort Wayne hitters had been retired, Rosier broke up Herz's perfect game with a walk. With Hassell up, Rosier took off for second and induced shortstop Ed Howard to cover second; Hassell swung away and laced a ground ball into the exact spot Howard had just vacated. The picture-perfect hit-and-run was yet another example of how Rosier's speed at the top of the order can affect the game and it put runners on first and third with nobody out.

Hassell's hit extended his hit streak to open the season to seven games. He is batting .444.

Before Herz threw a pitch to Joshua Mears, he twice tried to pick Hassell off first unsuccessfully. Under new rules put in place this season in High-A and officially going into effect tonight, pitchers are not permitted to attempt three unsuccessful pick-off moves in a single at-bat. That would've made the next pitch to Mears a perfect time for Hassell, who has good speed, to try to take second, knowing he can take a bigger lead without Herz risking a pick-off attempt. Instead, he did not go and Mears swung away, bouncing into a double play that scored Rosier to tie the game at 1 but quelled the rally.

Fort Wayne rallied again in the bottom of the eighth when Jack Stronach and Anthony Vilar blooped singles to left and right, respectively, with one out. Reyes then ripped a hard ground ball at second baseman Scott McKeon, who bobbled it momentarily before tossing to second for an out. The relay to first was late and Reyes beat it by a half-step, but he was inexplicably called out, much to the dismay of the incredulous runner and the Fort Wayne bench.

The TinCaps put two on with one out again in the ninth on a walk and an error and a wild pitch moved them into scoring position, but Jarryd Dale and Angel Solarte each struck out looking to end the game.

The pitch clock and the three pick-off rule were among those officially implemented for tonight's contest after a six-game grace period to open the season. A third rule that went into effect was the banning of the shift – teams are required to have players on the infield before each pitch and two on each side of second base. The pitch clock is set at 2 minutes, 15 seconds between innings, 30 seconds between hitters, 14 seconds between pitches with the bases empty and 18 seconds between pitches with the bases full. TinCaps pitcher Sam Keating got called for a pitch-clock penalty (an automatic ball) prior to the start of the eighth inning when he exceeded 2:15 of warm-up time.

The starting pitchers dominated the early portion of the game, with Bergert and Herz each whiffing four in three perfect innings to start. Bergert, who walked three and gave up two runs in 2 1/3 innings in his first start against Dayton, whiffed the first two hitters he faced and rolled on from there, hitting 95 mph with his fastball and throwing a terrific, sharp-breaking curveball at 80 mph and a changeup at 83 mph for strikes. He retired the first 10 he faced before a double and a single brought in the game's first run in the fourth.

Bergert eventually tossed four innings, struck out five, walked one and gave up one run on two hits.

Sam Keating, who had an 8.10 ERA last season, pitched two scoreless, hitless innings in relief and struck out two. He has tossed four shutout innings in two appearances this season.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Saturday at Parkview Field for the fifth matchup of the six-game series, which will get started at 1:05 p.m. The TinCaps will send 6-foot-7 left-hander Jackson Wolf (0-1, 13.50 ERA) to the mound after he gave up two runs on two hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings against Dayton in his first start of the season. He struck out 24 across 15 innings in the Arizona Complex League and Low-A Lake Elsinore in his first pro experience last season after getting taken in the fourth round of the draft in June.

