TinCaps split doubleheader with Cubs

The two games of the TinCaps' doubleheader against the South Bend Cubs tonight could have not been more different for the Fort Wayne pitching staff.

In the first matchup, TinCap pitchers walked eight hitters, including three with the bases loaded and also hit a batter with the bases full while only striking out eight. In addition, reliever Nick Thwaits gave up two no-doubt-about-it home runs in a 7-2 loss.

In the second game, the Fort Wayne hurlers were dominant from the outset, whiffing a whopping 17 Cubs hitters in a seven-inning game, walking only two and surrendering only two hard-hit balls in the entire contest, neither of which left the yard. The result was a 6-2 triumph.

The TinCaps have a pretty dominant staff when they're throwing strikes, as they did in the nightcap when they struck out the side in order on three separate occasions and got nine of the final 10 outs via strikeout. Relievers Felix Minjarez and Alek Jacob continued their dominant early-season work with a combined eight strikeouts and no hits over three shutout innings to finish off the victory and Fort Wayne starter Robert Gasser whiffed nine in four innings to bounce back from a rough opening start in Dayton on Friday. Where Fort Wayne runs into trouble is when it starts nibbling at the corners and putting runners on base. It may seem basic, but this staff has good enough stuff almost across the board to miss a lot of bats. If it's challenging opposing hitters, it will be successful.

Gasser in particular was impressive tonight, showing why he is the No. 9 prospect in the San Diego farm system. The left-hander struck out five of the first six hitters he faced over two perfect innings to start the game and did not walk a batter after issuing four free passes in his outing against Dayton. While his fastball is only 93 mph at best, he hides it well and hitters were taking swings as though it was closer to 98. In addition, he complements the heater with a slider at 86 mph that sweeps all the way from left to right and a curveball at 81 mph with much tighter break, both of which can induce whiffs.

Gasser did give up two runs, but he was let down somewhat by his defense in doing so. After pitching three scoreless innings, he got the first batter in the fourth to pop up to short right field. Second baseman Ripken Reyes seemed to be almost camped under it, but suddenly gave way to right-fielder Angel Solarte, who was in no position to make the play and the ball fell for a single. The next batter hit a ground ball down the third-base line that turned into an infield hit when Justin Lopez couldn't get a handle on it. It would've been a tough play to get an out, but not impossible. Alexander Canario followed with the only hard-hit ball of the inning, a ringing two-run double to left-center. Gasser, to his credit, buckled down and retired the side without any more damage, though he walked off the field muttering angrily to himself.

That was not the first time the Fort Wayne defense has betrayed its pitching staff somewhat this season. Even before the doubleheader, manager Brian Esposito pin-pointed defense as an area that needs to improve going forward. The TinCaps did not commit an official error in either game, but at least two runs (and maybe three, depending on how realistic it was to expect Lopez to get an out on the aforementioned ground ball to third) scored because of defensive lapses. Some of the problem might be the early-season cold playing havoc with the fielders – after all, South Bend committed five errors tonight – and the TinCaps might expect to improve as the season wears on.

The Fort Wayne offense was filled with stars tonight, notably the top of lineup with Corey Rosier and Robert Hassell III. Rosier did all of his damage in the second game, drawing three walks, adding a single, stealing two bases and scoring two runs. He has already notched seven walks in 26 plate appearances this season and anytime he gets on first, he's looking to run. That inclination will likely become even more pronounced Friday, when the rule prohibiting pitchers from attempting an unsuccessful pickoff more than twice in the same hitter goes into effect (on the third pickoff attempt in the same at-bat, the runner will be awarded another base unless the pitcher picks him off).

Hassell, meanwhile, had four hits in the doubleheader, all of the infield variety. Two of those were relatively routine plays that he simply beat out with terrific hustle down the line. Coming out of high school, Hassell was known as a great hitter who might grow into some power, but I think his speed was undersold a bit. Every time he hits the ball on the ground he has a chance for a hit and that speed flusters fielders into rushing, making it even more likely he reaches base. Hassell won't bat .478, as he is now, all season, but his ability to leg out infield hits puts a pretty high floor on his batting average.

The TinCaps have now played two doubleheaders in the first week of the season and split them both. Hopefully the weather will cooperate the rest of the week as Fort Wayne tries to climb above .500 for the first time this season.

