Gore impresses in Padres debut

Former TinCaps pitcher MacKenzie Gore, the No. 3 pick in the 2017 MLB Draft, made his MLB debut with the San Diego Padres on Friday night at Petco Park. The left-hander, once one of the best pitching prospects in all of baseball before command issues in the upper minors delayed his ascent to the big leagues somewhat, worked 5 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on three hits while striking out three and walking two in a 5-2 loss to the defending champion Atlanta Braves.

"It felt good," the 23-year-old southpaw said. "It was a lot of fun. This place is awesome, it was a lot. ... There were some nerves, but I probably wasn't as nervous as I thought I was going to be. I was pretty comfortable, to be honest with you.

"It was everything you dream about."

Gore became the 201st pro player to come through the Fort Wayne minor-league franchise and reach the major leagues since the Wizards began play in 1993. He touched 97 mph with his fastball in his debut, held his velocity into the sixth inning and located the heater well all night. He admitted his off-speed pitches weren't in top form, but he did drop in a couple of excellent curveballs for strikes and his slider had significant bite to it.

Gore came to then-Low-A Fort Wayne in 2018 as a 19-year-old and the No. 2 prospect in the San Diego farm system behind only Fernando Tatis Jr. He battled a nagging blister during his campaign with the TinCaps, but made 16 starts covering 60 2/3 innings. He posted a middling 4.45 ERA, but there was some bad luck in there – he notched 74 strikeouts and only 18 walks and five home runs, compiling a Fielding Independent Pitching (FIP, a stat that attempts to strip fielding luck out of ERA and uses the same scale) of 3.25. His best start came in the annual Independence Day home game for the TinCaps, when he pitched six shutout frames and the TinCaps won 7-0 to briefly climb into first place in the Midwest League East Division.

Gore moved on to then-High-A Lake Elsinore at the start of the 2019 season, but returned to Fort Wayne briefly in 2021 as part of a rehab assignment. He made one start with the TinCaps last year, pitching five innings and giving up three runs, before moving back up to Double-A. Unfortunately for Fort Wayne fans, his return to the TinCaps came on the road against the Great Lakes Loons rather than at Parkview Field.

Gore was known in Fort Wayne for his intensity on the mound and new Padres manager noticed that feature in spring training.

“Just how cool he looked on the mound,” Melvin said of his impressions of the lefty. “Kind of that silent, compete type of thing. And his stuff plays.”

dsinn@jg.net