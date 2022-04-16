Pregame: TinCaps (3-4) vs. South Bend Cubs (3-4)

Entering the weekend, the TinCaps and South Bend Cubs have split the opening four contests of their six-game series at Parkview Field. The latest meeting was a 4-2 South Bend victory Friday night that spoiled a terrific start from right-hander Ryan Bergert in a game that lasted less than two hours.

Not every game with the new pitch clock rules – which went into effect officially Friday – will be so quick, but it's likely some pitchers will feel a little bit of pressure to work faster than they usually would. Friday starters Bergert and DJ Herz for the Cubs seemed comfortable working quickly and mowed down opposing hitters, but every pitcher will have to adjust in their own way, as will hitters who like to step out of the box and take their time.

The Fort Wayne pitcher who will get the next chance at conquering the vagaries of the clock will be left-hander Jackson Wolf, getting the ball this afternoon after giving up two runs on two hits and three walks in 1 1/3 innings in his first start of the season, against Dayton. Wolf, a fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft, struck out 24 and walked only seven in 15 innings across the Arizona Complex League and Low-A Lake Elsinore in his first pro experience a season ago. The 6-foot-7 southpaw has touched 94 mph with his fastball and features a slider that would already be above-average in the major leagues, according to Fangraphs, which ranks him the No. 30 prospect in the San Diego farm system.

The Cubs will counter Wolf with 22-year-old right-hander Kohl Franklin, who was fantastic at short-season A-ball in 2019, but threw only threw three innings in 2020 and 2021 combined. Like Wolf, he had an abbreviated first start this season, giving up a run in 1 2/3 innings while striking out three. Fangraphs ranks him the No. 34 prospect in the Cubs' farm system and had this to say about him:

"(Franklin) sits in the low-90s and was up to 95 (mph) in 2019 while working with an above-average changeup. An oblique injury kept him out to start 2021, then he strained his shoulder while on the way back from the oblique and missed the whole year. His breaking ball has good raw spin but is visually average. A bulldog who goes right at hitters, Franklin has good on-mound makeup."

Franklin will face a Fort Wayne lineup that struck out 11 times and walked only twice Friday, with Esposito noting he thought his team wasn't ready to hit the fastball. If they're ready to swing at heaters early in counts this afternoon and Franklin is attacking early, there could be some terrific battles as long as he's in the game. The TinCaps also had too many missed opportunities Friday, killing three rallies with double plays and going 0 for 5 with runners in scoring position. The top three of Corey Rosier, Robert Hassell III and Joshua Mears remains in place and Hassell comes in riding a seven-game hitting streak to open the season.

Unlike the last couple of nights, it is a beautiful, mostly calm day at the ballpark; there will be no 20 mph wind blowing out and helping warning-track fly balls become home runs. This should be more of a pitcher's environment as the weather has not yet warmed up enough to get the ball to carry.

