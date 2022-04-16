TinCaps beat South Bend, 6-0, in complete performance

The TinCaps pitched it, they hit it and they fielded it and they ran all over the South Bend Cubs for nine complete innings in a 6-0 victory this afternoon at Parkview Field in front of an announced crowd of 2,613.

Fort Wayne's fast-paced offense took charge from the outset, when leadoff man Corey Rosier beat out an infield single and stole second base to start the game. Robert Hassell III then flipped a single into left field to bring around the game's first run and then he stole second, as well. The early baserunning activity seemed to rattle South Bend starting pitcher Kohl Franklin, who walked the next three hitters in a row, giving Jarryd Dale a free pass with the bases loaded to make it 2-0.

Franklin was pulled after just 2/3 of an inning, though Fort Wayne left the bases loaded in the frame, one of two occasions in which it did so.

The rest of the game was much the same for the TinCap offense, which drew 11 walks, got hit by a pitch twice and stole seven bases without getting caught once. The energetic performance at the plate came after Fort Wayne struck out 11 times and walked just twice Friday. On the other hand, South Bend whiffed 13 times today and walked only once.

The TinCaps sprinkled in some power in the fifth inning when lefty-swinging first baseman Jack Stronach went down and yanked a curveball deep into right field. The wind was blowing out that direction and the ball kept carrying on to the concourse on top of the high wall in that area of the ballpark for a two-run homer, his first of the season. The ball traveled 340 feet and when it came down Fort Wayne led 5-0.

Hassell stole three bases and is 7 for 7 this season in theft attempts. He went 2 for 5 at the plate, extending his hitting streak to open the season to eight games and giving the 2020 No. 8 overall draft pick six multi-hit games in that span.

Rosier reached base three times with two singles and his ninth walk of the season, which leads the league. He is 4 for 4 on stolen-base attempts this year.

Dale walked three times and stole his first two bases of the season. Joshua Mears singled, walked twice, stole a base and got hit by a pitch. Justin Lopez walked, notched two infield singles (including a bunt single), scored a run and knocked one in. In short, it was a good day for the Fort Wayne hitters, though they did leave 13 runners on base.

The pitching was just as good. TinCaps starter Jackson Wolf bounced back from a difficult start to open the season against Dayton, throwing four shutout innings and striking out six without a walk and giving up only one hit, a single in the third inning that did not advance any further. He retired the first seven batters he faced, striking out five of them, making him the second straight Fort Wayne starter to open the game with two perfect innings after Ryan Bergert did the same Friday.

Wolf hit sat 90-92 mph with his fastball and mixed in a pair of breaking balls, a slider that broke left-to-right and a curveball that went 12-6. His slider is considered his best pitch, but he realized early the Cubs were not seeing his curveball well and he used it to devastating effect, getting a bevy of swings and misses. He fanned the final hitter he faced, top prospect Alexander Canario, with a 90 mph heater painted on the inside corner to end the fourth and he sprinted off the field, punching his glove. Wolf threw 48 pitches, 39 for strikes.

The TinCap defense was also excellent for the second straight day after manager Brian Esposito singled it out as an area for improvement earlier in the week. Fort Wayne did not commit an error for the second straight game and made several nifty plays, headlined by a diving stab from Stronach on a hot shot down the first-base line that saved a run in the third inning.

The Fort Wayne bullpen continued its tremendous early-season work with five scoreless innings to close out the victory. Right-hander Edwuin Bencomo notched the victory with three scoreless innings in which he surrendered only one hit and struck out two, flashing the outstanding changeup that helped him notch a 3.97 ERA in 65 2/3 innings with Fort Wayne last season. He gave way to lefty Ryan Och in the eighth and the southpaw struck out five of the six hitters he faced in two perfect innings, mixing a fastball that touched 92 mph with a curveball as slow as 74 mph and getting four straight swinging punchouts.

The game took just 2 hours, 17 minutes to play.

What's Next?

These teams will meet again Sunday for the finale of the six-game series at Parkview Field. The game will get underway at 1:05 p.m. and the TinCaps will send left-hander Noel Vela (0-0, 0.00 ERA) to the mound while the Cubs will counter with righty Daniel Palencia (0-0, 3.38 ERA), who is the No. 25 prospect in the Chicago farm system. The pair met in the first game of the series, with Vela going four innings and giving up three unearned runs and Palencia walking four, striking out four and giving up a run in 2 2/3 frames on the way to a 5-3 TinCaps win.

If Fort Wayne wins, it will make it the first time since the minor leagues switched to six-game series at the start of the 2021 season the TinCaps have won four games in a series at Parkview Field. They did not do so all last season and only won series at home, the first set of the season, which they took 3-2 over West Michigan with a rainout mixed in.

