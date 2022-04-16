TinCaps reliever Mason Fox promoted to Double-A

Right-handed reliever Mason Fox has been promoted from Fort Wayne to Double-A San Antonio, the TinCaps announced this afternoon.

Fox pitched in two games with Fort Wayne this season, tossing two scoreless, hitless innings, striking out five and walking none while notching a save. He spent time at Double-A and Triple-A last season, but struggled mightily with his command. It was always likely that if the flame-throwing right-hander started locating again he would get promoted quickly.

Fox, 25, is one of the most dominant pitchers in the recent history of the TinCaps. He first arrived in Low-A Fort Wayne at the end of the 2019 season and pitched in six games in which he worked eight shutout innings, struck out 16, walked none and gave up only three hits. He picked up right where he left off when he was assigned to Fort Wayne to start this season, overpowering hitters with a fastball in the mid-90s and a devastating slider.

Fox was a key piece of a Fort Wayne bullpen that has been outstanding to start the season. Losing him obviously isn't ideal for the TinCaps, but they have so many talented relievers there probably weren't enough innings to go around anyway. Between Felix Minjarez, Alek Jacob, Ryan Och, Jason Reynolds, Luke Boyd, Sam Keating, Nick Thwaits and others, the TinCaps still have plenty of firepower out of the 'pen.

