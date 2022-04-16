TinCaps roll past Cubs, get back to .500

The TinCaps dominated the South Bend Cubs in every facet of the game this afternoon at Parkview Field on the way to a 6-0 win, putting together maybe the most complete performance this reporter can remember watching in my four seasons covering the team.

It began with speed. TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said before the season his team was going to play fast and put pressure on pitchers and defenses and that is exactly what happened in the first inning, when Fort Wayne stole four bases, driving to distraction Cubs pitcher Kohl Franklin, who issued three consecutive walks, gave up two runs and did not make it out of the first inning.

The top two hitters in the TinCap lineup, Corey Rosier and Robert Hassell III combined to steal four bases in the game and are 11 for 11 on theft attempts this season. Hassell has not been caught in 10 attempts since arriving in Fort Wayne from Low-A Lake Elsinore in the late stages of last season. All told, the TinCaps stole seven bases today without getting caught once and several of the pilfers were accomplished without a throw. Fort Wayne's jumps were very good all afternoon.

Manager Brian Esposito said his players mostly have the green light to decide when to go and have done a good job handling that responsibility this season.

"When we run as much as we're doing, pitchers have a heightened focus on controlling the running game," Fort Wayne manager Brian Esposito said. "That obviously might grab some attention from their execution and possibly their pitch-selection, as well. ... So the hitter is now in a much better position than he would be ordinarily if we weren't going to be moving and running bases and drawing all that attention.

"Second thing is, pitching with a runner on second base is a lot different than it is pitching with a runner on first. Pitchers have an opportunity to get a bail-out with a groundball double play, but with a runner on second the double play isn't in order anymore so maybe guys try to nibble a little bit more, maybe go for a strikeout a little bit more, start hanging some of their pitches. ... It does a lot of different things."

Fort Wayne had a lot of opportunities to steal bases because there was so much traffic; the TinCaps walked 11 times, piled up eight hits and got hit by a pitch twice after totaling only five hits and two walks in Friday's loss, after which Esposito said his team wasn't ready to hit the fastball. The first-year skipper was much more pleased with his team's performance at the plate today, although he probably would have liked the TinCaps to leave fewer than 13 runners on base. Esposito chalked up the improved performance in part to being more comfortable with the new pace of play instituted when the pitch clock went into effect Friday.

"We were able to reboot," he said. "Guys were getting in the box and doing some things with the clock working; today they were able to adjust. We had some conversations about that and just talked about owning the batter's box. They did a really good job of just laying off some stuff. ... They did a nice job, put a lot of pressure on the opposition."

The TinCaps seem to be responding well to the points of emphasis put in place by Esposito and his coaching staff. There have been a couple of times this season – defense in the early days of the campaign and subpar at-bats Friday the two most prominent examples – Esposito has said some area of the game needs to improve and then his team has gone out and almost immediately gotten better in that area. The result is a team that seems to be humming pretty well right now and a has a chance to win four games in a home series for the first time since six-game series were introduced at the start of last season with a win Sunday.

With the offense walking, running and thriving, the pitching staff has held up its end of the bargain and then some. Starting pitcher Jackson Wolf turned in a third straight excellent start for the TinCap staff today, going four shutout innings, striking out six and giving up just one hit without a walk. Wolf is known for his slider, but he mixed in a slower curveball on a regular basis and said he wants the hook to be part of his repertoire going forward. It looked baffling to Cubs hitters, who might not have been prepared for it.

"I've been working on having two breaking pitches, having the slider play into that curveball," Wolf said. "When I can get both of those working well together, they can be a deadly combo. When I knew I had them both today, I really got into a groove."

Wolf's start came on the heels of four outstanding innings from Robert Gasser in which he struck out nine Thursday and four innings from Ryan Bergert in which he retired the first 11 hitters he faced and gave up one run Friday. Bergert said Gasser set the tone for him with his performance and Wolf fell right in line. Noel Vela will get his chance to keep the momentum rolling Sunday.

"All of our starters have pitched really well against these guys," Wolf said. "The name of the game has been getting ahead early and attacking these guys. Gasser really set the tone in this series with nine K's, four innings, that's a really great performance. Then Berg followed that up, really had them on their heels and put me in a great position to do the same thing."

The bullpen was just as good, pitching five shutout innings, giving up only one hit, striking out seven and walking one. Edwuin Bencomo got the win with three shutout innings and has thrown 4 2/3 scoreless so far this year, but left-hander Ryan Och was even more impressive, pitching two perfect innings in the eighth and ninth and striking out five of the six hitters he faced. He has also thrown four scoreless, hitless frames this season, with eight strikeouts and one walk. His combination of a 91 mph fastball and 74 mph off-speed pitch, both located exceptionally, was far too much for South Bend to handle today.

The TinCaps lost Mason Fox, one of the most dominant relievers in the recent history of the franchise, to Double-A today, but they still have an embarrassment of riches in the bullpen and they are going to be exceptionally difficult to come back on in the late innings until a lot of those relievers start following Fox to the higher levels.

