Pregame: TinCaps (4-4) vs. South Bend Cubs (3-5)

The TinCaps can win a home series this afternoon.

Last year, Fort Wayne won just one of the 10 home series it played and that was the first series of the season against West Michigan. In that set, the TinCaps won three games, the Whitecaps took two and the sixth game was rained out; since the minor leagues went to six-game series at the start of the 2021 campaign, the TinCaps have not won four games in a home series. Four times last season they entered Sunday having won three of the first five games in the series, only to lose the final contest and settle for a split. They'll try to avoid that fate this afternoon when they take on the South Bend Cubs, whom they beat 6-0 Friday in a complete performance to take a 3-2 lead in the series.

This afternoon's matchup at a sunny, cold Parkview Field – temperatures are in the upper 30s an hour before first pitch – is also an opportunity for Fort Wayne to get above .500 for the first time since May 11, 2021, when the TinCaps dropped a matchup against Lake County to fall to 3-3. Since then, they've had five chances to get above the breakeven point (one last season and four so far this year) and have been unable to do so.

Getting the ball with all of that on the line for Fort Wayne is 23-year-old left-hander Noel Vela, who has quite a bit to which he must live up. The last three TinCap starters – Robert Gasser, Ryan Bergert and Jackson Wolf – have turned in outstanding performances, combining to pitch 12 innings, give up three runs on seven hits and notch 20 strikeouts against zero walks. All three retired at least the first six hitters they faced and all three started the game with back-to-back strikeouts. Next in line is Vela, who pitched four innings and gave up three unearned runs on two hits and two walks in his first start, which came in the series-opener Tuesday against the Cubs. Vela spent the final six weeks of the season with the TinCaps in 2021, going 0-3 with a 3.78 ERA and nearly 12 strikeouts per nine innings (though he did walk 16 in 33 1/3 frames, as well). He touches 94 mph with his fastball on occasion and gets plenty of whiffs with his changeup, which complements the fastball well. Pitcher wins and losses matter very little in the minor leagues (even less than they do in the modern MLB) but Vela has been particularly unlucky in that area, going 2-18 since the start of the 2018 campaign. He likely won't be able to notch a victory today because the TinCaps have been limiting starters to four innings so far this year, but if he's particularly efficient, he could earn a chance to start the fifth.

Vela will face 22-year-old right-hander Daniel Palencia for the second time this week. Palencia was staked to a 3-0 lead against the TinCaps before he threw a pitch, but walked four and gave up two hits in 2 2/3 innings and Fort Wayne went on to win 5-3. Palencia is the No. 25 prospect in the Chicago farm system, according to Fangraphs, acquired by the Cubs in a trade for MLB reliever Andrew Chafin at the deadline last season. He is a fastball pitcher and he hit 100 mph in his first start against the TinCaps this week. Here is what Fangraphs had to say about the Venezuelan:

"Palencia is a squat young man with a longer arm action, but he has feel for creating bat-missing breaking ball depth and he obviously has a huge arm. He’ll also occasionally add a double-pump to his leg kick to mess with hitters’ timing. His bread-and-butter is his upper-90s four-seamer and his vertical knuckle-curve, but his mix also features a less-developed changeup, and a cutter that flashes above-average, though he’s yet to show he can consistently locate either."

The TinCaps drew 11 walks Saturday and chased starter Kohl Franklin after three consecutive free passes in the first inning. They'll try to do the same today against a starter whose control is hit or miss. Corey Rosier and Robert Hassell III are once again at the top of the lineup and will try to run as much possible when they get on base, in an effort to draw Palencia's focus away from locating his pitches. That strategy worked to perfection Saturday as Fort Wayne went 7 for 7 on stolen-base attempts and Rosier and Hassell combined for four thefts.

dsinn@jg.net