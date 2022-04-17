TinCaps beat South Bend, 4-3, behind Lopez grand slam

Justin Lopez stood at the plate and watched it fly.

Lopez, the longest-tenured TinCap, ripped a Bailey Reid fastball through the teeth of a cold wind and on to the right-field concourse for a go-ahead grand slam in a 4-3 Fort Wayne victory over the South Bend Cubs this afternoon at Parkview Field. The hammered baseball traveled 394 feet and allowed the third baseman to take his time rounding the bases after his 30th long ball as a TinCap and first of the season.

Fort Wayne trailed 3-0 entering the eighth inning and had only managed two hits in the game, both singles, coming into the frame. Reid, entering the game at the start of the inning, couldn't find his release point, however, and he walked Robert Hassell III, Brandon Valenzuela and Jarryd Dale to load the bases with one out, bringing Lopez to the plate. On a 1-1 count, Reid grooved a fastball and Lopez didn't miss.

The TinCaps won the series, four games to two, making it the first home series victory for Fort Wayne since the opening set last season, May 4-8, against West Michigan. It's the first time the TinCaps have won four games in a home series since the minor leagues went to six-game series at the start of the 2021 campaign. They improved to 5-4 with the victory, the first time they have ended the day above .500 since May 10.

After Lopez's grand slam, TinCaps right-hander Alek Jacob slammed the door in the ninth inning with a pair of strikeouts. Jacob earned the victory with a 2 1/3 scoreless innings, five strikeouts, no walks and two hits. He extricated the TinCaps from a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning to keep the hosts within three runs and improved to 2-0 with an 0.00 ERA in 6 1/3 shutout frames this season. In his pro career, Jacob has worked 25 innings without giving up an earned run, struck out 42 and walked two.

The game was scoreless into the fifth inning. Seth Mayberry, on in relief of starter Noel Vela, walked Bradlee Beesley to start the inning. Mayberry struck out Ed Howard with a terrific slider, but with one out Beesley took off for second and Yohendrick Piñango executed a perfect hit-and-run with a ground ball through the left side to put runners on the corners. For the TinCaps, it was a taste of their own medicine after Fort Wayne outfielders Corey Rosier and Hassell had twice executed the same play on offense earlier in the series.

The hit-and-run paid off immediately when designated hitter Alexander Canario laced a double into the left-field corner that scored both runs.

The TinCaps' best opportunity to score prior to the eighth came in the third inning, when Reinaldo Ilarraza and Rosier drew back-to-back walks to open the inning, bringing the middle of the Fort Wayne order to the plate in what was then a scoreless game. Flame-throwing Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia got Hassell to wave badly at a slider and then painted 99-100 mph fastballs on the corners to strike out Joshua Mears and Brandon Valenzuela stifling the threat.

Hassell went 0 for 3, snapping the eight-game hitting streak with which he opened the season. He did draw a walk. Rosier walked twice and leads the league with 11 free passes.

The TinCaps had only three hits in the game, but drew nine walks, giving them 20 free passes in the final two games of the series.

TinCaps starter Noel Vela worked 3 2/3 scoreless innings, touching 96 mph with his fastball (after topping out at 94 mph last year, when he spent the final six weeks of the season with Fort Wayne), dropping in an 81-82 mph curveball and working in a mid-80s cutter. He has pitched 7 2/3 innings this season with surrendering an earned run, but has not been particularly efficient. Today he needed 78 pitches to get through his start, walking three and throwing a couple of wild pitches. Vela, 23, has the stuff to advance through the system quickly, but his command is not quite locked in yet.

What's Next?

The TinCaps have Monday off, as does every team in the Midwest League, and will return to action Tuesday, when it starts a six-game road series against the Lansing Lugnuts at Jackson Field. Playing for the Lugnuts is shortstop Euribiel Angeles, who suited up for the TinCaps last season and was slated to be their starting shortstop this year before getting traded to the Oakland Athletics' organization a week before the season began. The 19-year-old Angeles is hitting .290 in eight games.

The TinCaps will start right-hander Adam Smith (0-1, 4.50 ERA) to open the series, while the Lugnuts will counter with 20-year-old right-hander Joey Estes (0-0, 6.23 ERA), the No. 21 prospect in the Oakland farm system, per Fangraphs.

