Lopez slam lifts TinCaps past Cubs

Justin Lopez was not supposed to be here.

Lopez, who first arrived in Fort Wayne for the 2017 Midwest League playoffs at the age of 17, was assigned to Double-A San Antonio out of spring training after spending three full seasons (2018-21) with the TinCaps. But he never played in a game for the Missions before the Padres sent him back to High-A because they needed another shortstop in Fort Wayne after trading projected TinCaps starter Euribiel Angeles to the Oakland Athletics a week before the season began.

Sunday afternoon, the now-21-year-old Lopez provided the biggest hit of the TinCaps' season to date, crushing an eighth-inning grand slam 394 feet to right field through the teeth of a cold wind to turn a three-run deficit into a 4-3 triumph and a series victory over the South Bend Cubs. Lopez has now clubbed 30 home runs in his time with the TinCaps and none have been bigger than the one he mashed on Easter Sunday.

"I thought the ball was clean off the bat, but that wind's a little tougher and the higher you go the stronger it gets," TinCaps manager Brian Esposito said. "Once it clears the deck, that was a great moment, you can hear the energy coming from the dugout."

It was the second time in the six-game series the TinCaps rallied from a three-run deficit to defeat the Cubs and Fort Wayne also plated four runs in the ninth inning on Opening Day against Dayton. In just nine games, the TinCaps have already begun to establish an identity as a team that does not quit when facing a deficit. They have a knack for putting together professional at-bats when they're behind, as Robert Hassell III, Brandon Valenzuela and Jarryd Dale did in drawing walks to load the bases in front of Lopez with Fort Wayne trailing 3-0.

"Even before the grand slam, that dugout never quits," Esposito said. "You never know if you're up three, down three or tied at three. They just stay the course and continue to compete."

The come-from-behind victory lifted the TinCaps above .500, snapping a four-game losing streak in games that could have sent them above the breakeven mark dating back to last season. Fort Wayne also snapped a four-game losing streak in Sunday home games with a chance to clinch a series victory; this week, it won four games in a series at Parkview Field for the first time since the minor leagues instituted six-game series prior to the 2021 season.

After Lopez's big blast, the TinCaps still needed to get three outs to secure a victory. That was no problem for right-hander Alek Jacob, who pitched around a leadoff single by retiring the next three hitters, including two by strikeout. Jacob did not start the season as Fort Wayne's closer – that honor went to Mason Fox, who was promoted to Double-A after two dominant appearances with the TinCaps – but he is comfortable in the ninth inning after saving 12 games for Gonzaga in 2019.

In truth, Jacob has been comfortable pitching anywhere in his pro career. He tossed 2 1/3 scoreless innings today, giving up two hits and striking out five without a walk to earn the victory. That performance pushed him to 26 innings innings pitched as a professional and he has yet to give up an earned run. He has struck out 42 and walked two in those frames, despite having less-than-impressive velocity on his fastball. Jacob, who could well step into Fort Wayne's closer role on a regular basis with Fox gone, is the ultimate junk-baller, throwing a variety of off-speed pitches that sometimes don't crack 70 mph. Hitters have been off-balance against him from the moment he arrived in the minor leagues.

"There's a lot of funk and deception in the delivery," Esposito said of Jacob. "(He has) the ability to throw the ball over the plate or near the plate when he expands the zone after he gets ahead in the count. ... It's an interesting (arm) angle and he disrupts a lot of timing changing his delivery times to the plate. He's a guy who knows how to pitch, he knows who he is, he's confident in that and he just goes after guys. You're going to get a lot of outs that way."

Jacob entered the game with the bases loaded in the seventh inning after Danny Denz had given up an RBI swinging bunt single (the runner should have been out at first, but was ruled safe, bringing in a run to make it 3-0) and struck out Matt Mervis to end the inning and limit the damage, which turned out to be immensely important later.

That was one of two occasions in which the TinCaps escaped a bases-loaded two-out jam. In the fourth, starter Noel Vela was pulled with two outs after giving up two singles and a walk in the inning. No. 9 hitter Luis Verdugo laced the second pitch reliever Seth Mayberry threw on one hop to shortstop, where Dale knocked it down with his chest, then picked it up deep in the hole and hurled it to first. The throw was in the dirt, but first baseman Jack Stronach made an outstanding pick to nab Verdugo by a half-step and keep the game scoreless.

Dale was a wizard in the field this afternoon, turning in three dazzling plays, including the run-saver discussed above. To that web gem he added a sprawling stab of a humpback line drive in the sixth and a diving stop of another sharp Verdugo ground ball in the third that dribbled away from his glove but still left him enough time to scramble to pick it up and toss to second for a forceout. The Australian infielder has been terrific defensively as the everyday shortstop for the TinCaps after playing everywhere on the diamond for Low-A Lake Elsinore last season. He seems to have, at least temporarily, wrested the job from Lopez, who has played third base the last couple of times he and Dale have shared the lineup. Dale, 21, has also gotten on base at a .371 clip and clubbed five extra-base hits in nine games, making him quietly one of the most valuable players on the team so far this season.

The TinCaps depart for a six-game series against Lansing this week with momentum and at 5-4 are above .500 for the first time since May 11 of last year. They have a team that seems to relish coming from behind, a starting pitching staff that is locked in (including Vela the Fort Wayne starters gave up three runs in 15 2/3 innings with 25 strikeouts and three walks over the last four games of the series), a bullpen filled with weapons and a defense that has not committed an error in three games. It could be the beginning of a fun summer at Parkview Field.

