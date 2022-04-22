TinCaps rained out Friday

The TinCaps' game against the Lansing Lugnuts tonight was rained out.

The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday with first pitch in the opening game at 5:05 p.m. at Lansing's Jackson Field. There will be about 30 minutes between games and both contests will be seven innings, in accordance with Minor League Baseball rules for doubleheaders.

Fort Wayne (7-5) has won two of the first three games in the series after taking four of six games from South Bend at Parkview Field last week. The TinCaps plan to send left-hander Jackson Wolf (0-1, 3.38 ERA) to the mound in Game 1 after Wolf struck out six and gave up one hit in four shutout innings in his last outing. Game 2 will feature another left-hander, Noel Vela (0-0, 0.00 ERA), who has thrown 7 2/3 frames without giving up an earned run over two starts this season.

