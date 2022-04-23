Mears goes deep twice more in doubleheader sweep of Lugnuts

The TinCaps piled up seven home runs, including two each for Joshua Mears and Robert Hassell III, and Fort Wayne swept a doubleheader from the Lansing Lugnuts at Lansing's Jackson Field on Saturday, winning the opener 13-9 and the nightcap 6-2 to climb four games above .500 for the first time since April 14, 2019.

Fort Wayne (9-5) trailed 5-3 in the first game, but scored four runs in the top of the fifth to go in front. Third baseman Justin Lopez doubled home a pair of runs to break a 5-all tie. Lopez, 21, playing his fifth season with the TinCaps, extended his all-time Fort Wayne RBI record to 159.

Mears mashed his pair of homers in the opening contest, giving him five long balls in four games and seven for the season, the most in the Midwest League. He drove in four runs and has three multi-homer games this season, including two in the series against the Lugnuts. He is slugging .784, but all seven of his home runs have been on the road.

Olivier Basabe added a home run in the first contest and is hitting .320, while Jarryd Dale added a pair of doubles and scored twice.

Hassell hit two solo shots in the second game, including a go-ahead homer in the third that made it 2-1, and also walked. One of the home runs was a moonshot to left and the other was a screaming line drive to right. The 2020 No. 8 overall pick has been on base in all 14 games this season and has nine multi-hit games and four home runs. He is hitting .389.

Corey Rosier and Ripken Reyes also homered in the nightcap, Fort Wayne's sixth win in seven games.

TinCaps reliever Alek Jacob pitched 2 2/3 scoreless innings in the nightcap to earn the victory and improve to 3-0. He has thrown 28 2/3 professional innings (including nine this season) with an 0.00 ERA and 45 strikeouts against two walks. Fellow Fort Wayne reliever Ryan Och tossed a scoreless ninth. The left-hander has thrown seven shutout innings this year with 13 strikeouts, four walks and one hit.

The TinCaps have played three doubleheaders already this season and are 4-2 in those six games. Their season-high of 13 runs has been reached twice, both times in seven-inning doubleheader contests.

